Andy Cohen opens up about Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins as they campaign for spot on RHOBH

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills moves closer to Season 11, Bravo exec Andy Cohen opened up about some of those ongoing cast rumors.

Caitlyn Jenner and her girlfriend Sophia Hutchins have been campaigning for a spot on RHOBH, which has caught many fans’ attention.

It’s led to the speculation that they’ll appear on RHOBH Season 11, but what does Andy have to say about it happening?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andy Cohen responds to Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins rumors

Caitlyn Jenner, who turns 71 later this month, is no stranger to appearing on reality TV. She’s been part of the main cast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians since 2007, along with appearing in her own documentary series, I Am Cait.

Jenner also starred as a contestant on the series I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! and I’m a Celebrity… Extra Camp in 2019.

However, it appears she and girlfriend Sophia Hutchins are not part of the plan for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a recent episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Andy Cohen spoke to those circulating rumors.

Read More Cynthia Bailey health update: RHOA star on WWHL just before Andy Cohen got coronavirus

“This is one of those where the call is coming from ‘inside those people,’ as they say,” Andy said with regards to the speculation, suggesting that it was Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins’ PRR people leaking the rumors.

“I know that they have expressed their interest publicly, on social media they’ve tagged me in posts saying ‘we think this is a great idea,’ but we have never talked to them formally. That rumor is not true,” Cohen said.

Other RHOBH Season 11 cast details and speculation

There have been various departures ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 cast. It’s known that Denise Richards won’t be back as she chose to exit the Bravo reality series.

Teddi Mellencamp was also fired from the series.

There’s been some other speculation involving cast member Erika Girardi, who could be demoted on the new season. If that’s true, that news, along with Denise and Teddi’s departures, would mean there are more than a few spots available for new Housewives.

Additional rumors were going on about Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner joining RHOBH. However, Kris herself told Ellen DeGeneres the show doesn’t need her to make it successful.

Despite Kris being good friends with Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen also shut down those rumors, as he’s said Jenner wouldn’t have the same type of control over production that she gets on KUWTK.

However, during his recent radio show, he also brought up the likelihood of Kris joining might make more sense than Caitlyn Jenner.

“Kris is good friends with Kyle. They are legitimately good friends. I just don’t see [Caitlyn joining],” Cohen reiterated.

Per US Weekly, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Erika Jayne are all expected to return for the next season.

Do you think Bravo needs to add Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins to RHOBH as well?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 is TBA on Bravo.