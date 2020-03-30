Caitlyn Jenner wants a spot on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills — Still competing with Kris Jenner?

Caitlyn Jenner wants a spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and some people think she is still competing with ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

It looks like Caitlyn wants to get back into the world of reality television, but she doesn’t want to do it alone.

Caitlyn and her friend, Sophia Hutchins, would both love to be part of RHOBH.

Desire to be part of hit Bravo series

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sophia was first to bring up her desire to become one of the Real Housewives. Sophia told ET’s Lauren Zima she would join RHOBH in two seconds if asked by the network.

Caitlyn soon echoed Sophia’s wishes.

She would be more than happy to be part of the Bravo family. After all, the Olympian is no stranger to reality television. It is something she did for years when married to Kris and then on her own following her transition.

As for why Caitlyn thinks RHOBH would be a good fit for her, well because she is really into the show.

“I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it,” Caitlyn shared with ET, “I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.”

Plus, she is already friendly with Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards, so Caitlyn and Sophia would have allies in the cast. They both told Andy Cohen to call them, and no the ladies were not joking.

Is Caitlyn still competing with Kris?

It has been five years since Caitlyn and Kris ended their marriage. Caitlyn outlined the demise of their union in her memoir The Secrets of My Life.

The book did not paint Kris in the best light, sparking a feud between Caitlyn and the Kardashians.

The ice thawed in the past year with Caitlyn rebuilding her relationship with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

She is still not speaking with Khloe Kardashian, but even Kris and Caitlyn have made an effort to be civil for the sake of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Even though they are not at each other’s throats, it doesn’t mean Caitlyn isn’t competing with Kris.

The momager built a burgeoning reality TV franchise with the family raking in millions of dollars. Keeping Up With The Kardashians put the family on the map and opened doors for several individual business ventures.

The former Olympian is cemented in history for being a gold medal-winning decathlete. However, Caitlyn has not been able to build the reality TV career that Kris has, especially after Caitlyn was no longer part of KUWTK.

So, there is a good chance Caitlyn would like to find her own footing in the reality TV world, perhaps RHOBH can do that for her.

Caitlyn Jenner and her friend Sophia Hutchins are ready and willing to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now they just need Andy and Bravo’s seal of approval.