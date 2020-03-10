RHOBH spoilers: Here’s the leaked premiere date for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is one of the most awaited premieres within the franchise. This will be the first season following the departure of Lisa Vanderpump.

Speculation was the show would premiere sometime within the winter months, keeping in practice with previous years, but that was not the case. It’s now been revealed that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is slated to return in April this time around.

When will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 debut?

After months of waiting, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere date was leaked on the Bravo app. It is slated to return on Wednesday, April 15. It will likely air through the rest of the spring season with the reunion spilling over into the summer.

The delay for the premiere hasn’t been addressed, but speculation among RHOBH fans seems to go back to the rumored drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. There is a lot that happened and it will likely be a part of the tail end of the season.

A trailer for the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to drop any day now. Fans can’t wait to get a taste of what’s to come for Season 10.

According to the Bravo app, the #RHOBH are returning Wednesday, April 15 @ 9pm. Are you excited??? pic.twitter.com/5ZOMsE6y4a — The Real Housewives Polls 📊 (@rhobhpolls) March 6, 2020

What is new for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

This will be the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without Lisa Vanderpump. Fans are divided about tuning in to see what will happen without her on the show. LVP has been a longtime fixture, and last year seeing everything fall apart was heartbreaking.

Lisa Vanderpump had a lot happening in life and that coupled with the accusations about Dorit Kemsley and the dog just brought everything to the point of no return. Now, Kyle Richards is the longest-lasting housewife from Beverly Hills.

New faces will also be a part of this season. Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke will be debuting on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It will be interesting to see where their connections came from and how well they fit in with the already established girls.

Teddi Mellencamp will be pregnant for the duration of the season, which could give her a unique advantage. She will be sober throughout all of the parties and get-togethers. While she may not be everyone’s favorite housewife, she is here to stay.

Changes are coming and Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going to showcase them all.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, April 15 at 9/8c on Bravo.