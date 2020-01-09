Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville feud: Did an affair lead to RHOBH stars fallout?

There is a new rumor floating around regarding the real reason behind the feud between Denise Richards and Brand Glanville. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars were fighting throughout the filming of Season 10.

The Daily Mail is reporting Denise stopped filming with Brandi after one of their RHOBH costars discovered the two women had an affair lasting several months. Their torrid affair was reportedly exposed during a cast trip to Rome. Everything allegedly came out and was filmed by the Bravo cameras.

Denise’s rep told People magazine there is no truth to the story. An unnamed source did tell the weekly magazine the drama involving Brandi and Denise will play out during the upcoming season.

The insider claims there is a lot of she said/she said between the two women, and the fallout is dramatic.

The story comes a week after Brandi posted several cryptic tweets alluding to her feud with Denise. One said Brandi was “Denised.” Another accused someone of blackmailing and slut-shaming her.

I just got “Denised” — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019

1-blackmail is illegal

2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet)

3-slut shaming is soooooo last year — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 30, 2019

There is no doubt something extremely dramatic went down between Denise and Brandi last year. So far, cast members are keeping quiet on the specifics of the feud.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, plus new additions Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are all set to return for Season 10 of RHOBH.

Camille Grammer has also been teasing she will back when the reality TV hits airwaves early this year. No official premiere date has been announced by Bravo yet.

Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville are feuding, that much is true. As for the crazy rumor they hooked-up for months, Denise’s rep says no, but Brandi has remained silent.

Fans are going to have to tune into RHOBH to find out what really went down between the ladies. They did, at one point, get along or at least acted like it when the cameras were rolling.

What do you think about the latest rumor swirling about Brandi and Denise?