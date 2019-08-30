Garcelle Beauvais on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Who is she?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back for Season 10, but it won’t be anything like viewers have seen before. With Lisa Vanderpump out, Bravo decided to cast two new housewives in her place.

Garcelle Beauvais is one of the new housewives who will be holding a diamond when Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills begins. She will be the first African American housewife to join the Beverly Hills franchise. Beauvais has been in the spotlight for most of her life and being a reality star is just one more thing to add to her impressive resume.

Viewers may recognize Garcelle Beauvais from television shows. She appeared on The Jamie Foxx Show where she played Fancy. She held the role for the entire run. Following that, she ended up on NYPD Blue for three years as A.D.A Valerie Heywood. Aside from those notable roles, Beauvais appeared on Family Matters, Miami Vice, and the soap opera, Models, Inc.

While Garcelle Beauvais may not be an actual housewife, she has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Daniel Saunders and the two share a son, Oliver. He is 28 and it is unclear if he will be filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside his mom or if he will keep out of it.

Beauvais was also married to Mike Nilon. The two have twin sons, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas who are 11. Although it has not been discussed, it is likely the two may appear alongside their mother while she films RHOBH.

Adding Garcelle Beauvais to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a surprise. She wasn’t rumored to be joining RHOBH but it looks like the executives thought she would be a good fit for the Bravo show. With Lisa Vanderpump gone, it will be interesting to see where Garcelle connects with the cast and how much drama her arrival will bring for the women who are returning.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo at the end of 2019 or early 2020.