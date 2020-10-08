Garcelle Beauvais confirms return to RHOBH despite Denise Richards’ exit

Garcelle Beauvais isn’t shying away from a second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The newbie housewife was outspoken about the events of Season 10, always standing beside Denise Richards as she was put through the wringer.

Will Garcelle Beauvais return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills full-time?

After speculation about whether Garcelle Beauvais would be returning for Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, confirmation has finally come.

She spoke with ET and confirmed that she would be returning for a sophomore season. Originally, Garcelle had voiced her concern over doing a second season. It appeared to be contingent on whether Denise Richards would also be back for more.

Denise announced her departure last month, which led to speculation that Garcelle Beauvais would also walk away. Fortunately, that is not the case. She will be back, but what she will walk into remains to be seen.

Who will Garcelle Beauvais have in her corner?

Things didn’t end well for Garcelle Beauvais after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. She was clearly Denise Richards’ ally, which got her caught up in some pretty sticky situations.

Her friendship with Lisa Rinna may also be a bit wrecked. The two have gone back decades, but it looks like repairing what once was may be too hard. Garcelle told ET that the Rinna she knew before was completely different than the Rinna who films RHOBH.

Kyle Richards will also be one that she will need to reconcile with. The two butted heads at the reunion. The OG housewife accused the newbie of skipping out on a charitable contribution. It was an oversight according to Garcelle, who immediately rectified it following the accusation while in front of all of the RHOBH women.

As for who she may have in her corner, if Sutton Stracke is back, she will have her. Those two got along well, bonding over being the new housewives on the block. Dorit Kemsley was also part of the group on Denise’s side, so Garcelle may have an ally in her too.

Typically, the sophomore season of the show is when things go sideways for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars. Garcelle Beauvais is well aware of that, and she is ready to tackle whatever is thrown her way.

Returning to RHOBH is going to be interesting, but she is up for the challenge.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.