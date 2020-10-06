Is this proof that Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne are not returning to RHOBH?

Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna both had a rough go last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

They were part of what was dubbed the “RHOBH Mean Girls” which was even a hashtagged used on social media. Despite things appearing as both women had secured spots for the next season, there are a few clues that have fans wondering if they won’t be back.

What clues did Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne drop?

For the longest time, both Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have had a diamond or reference to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in their Instagram bios. Those are no longer there while some of the other cast members, like Kyle Richards, still have the show listed on their pages.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also, Lisa shared a photo of herself and Erika next to a car. Her caption was, “Here we go…..Thelma.” It was a nod to the two being dubbed Thelma & Louise. In true Erika fashion, she commented on the photo, “Hi Louise.”

The two women have an epic friendship that has grown throughout their time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They didn’t always get along great, but in the most recent season, they were on the same page. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne had a lot of fun together, which was reflective in several of the scenes they shared together.

Are Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Neither woman has confirmed or denied their exit at the time of writing this. Many RHOBH fans thought both Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne were on lock for the next season with Denise Richards ending her run on the show.

Both women were heavily criticized for their treatment of Denise Richards in the most recent season. There was so much talk of her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville and her response to the conversation about threesomes at her home, that she became the entire focus of the whole group.

Read More Denise Richards speaks out after Brandi Glanville shares photo of them kissing

Erika took issue with the way she handled things, but the two had conversations about it several times. There was also some disdain there for how Aaron Phypers talked to the housewives, which many of them agreed about. Lisa was close friends with Denise and their friendship was destroyed during the season.

At this point, the future for these two women and the show remains to be seen. If they don’t return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it will be shocking.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.