RHOBH: Brandi Glanville responds after Denise Richards suggests that their text conversations were edited

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been full of drama between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards.

After last week’s finale, things have continued to escalate on social media. Brandi is no longer a cast member on RHOBH, but she continues to make waves and appearances that cause just enough drama to keep things going.

Brandi Glanville denies editing texts

In a confessional, Denise claimed that the texts the ladies saw from Brandi had to be altered. She went on about an app that could be used and asserted that was the case.

On her podcast last week, Brandi addressed the accusations and dismissed them. She is adamant that she is being truthful and that she and Denise had an affair. Several of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills women believe her, adding fuel to the ever-growing fire.

Denise denies she and Brandi hooked up at all. She maintains Brandi is lying and has managed to have a few of the women take her side as well. With Denise ducking out of events and lying about family emergencies, she is coming under heavy fire on social media.

Even so, Denise is convinced that Brandi edited the text messages between them to somehow implicate they did have an affair. The former RHOBH star says that she didn’t edit the texts and she is barely savvy enough to work her phone, let alone take the time to edit and alter the conversations she had with Denise.

The RHOBH reunion

This week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ three-part reunion kicks off. The alleged affair will be a topic of conversation, but only Denise Richards will be present.

There is a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen that was reportedly taped with Brandi Glanville. The two decided that her dropping in on the reunion was not a good idea. Instead, the three parts will play out and then RHOBH will get a chance to hear from Brandi without the chatter of the other housewives.

It was a pivotal season for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Viewers saw “puppy gate” explode, and now, they are dealing with the alleged affair chatter that lasted almost the entire season. Denise Richards will not admit to anything with Brandi Glanville, but the reality television star isn’t backing down from her salacious claims.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.