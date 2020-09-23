Lisa Vanderpump takes aim at Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards says goodbye after RHOBH cast shakeup

There’s a lot going on in the 90210 right now, and Teddi Mellencamp’s name is on the tip of everyone’s tongue.

With news of her firing hitting all the blogs, everyone is giving their opinion about the accountability coach getting axed from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Before the official news came last night, rumors were running rampant that Bravo would not be renewing Teddi’s contract for a fourth season.

A source had revealed that some time this week Teddi would learn about her firing, and that’s exactly what happened!

Now, two RHOBH cast members are speaking out, and they share different feelings about Teddi’s departure.

Lisa Vanderpump shades Teddi

During a recent episode of her All Things Vanderpump podcast, Lisa delved into the topic we’ve all been talking about.

And based on her comments, it’s clear there’s no love lost between Lisa and Teddi.

“So today we have the news that Teddi Mellencamp got the hoof from housewives,” quipped Lisa. “I don’t know, people said because she was boring. I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say.”

The 60-year-old also touched on the drama surrounding Teddi’s weight loss program, and the reportedly restrictive calories that members are subjected to.

“I think there was something of contention about her business,” notes Lisa.

“Something about 500 calories a day…I don’t know how anybody can survive on 500 calories a day. I think I eat 500 calories between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. when I’m up in the night.”

Before moving on from the topic of RHOBH , Vanderpump commented, “Anyway, wish Teddi Mellencamp all the best … said no one ever!”

Ouch! So it’s safe to say someone is still upset about puppy gate huh?

Lisa might choose to throw shade at the 39-year-old, but she’s getting support from her friend, Kyle Richards.

Kyle pens sweet message to Teddi

After Teddi confirmed the news on her Instagram page last night, Kyle shared a post on Instagram dedicated to the mom-of-three.

She posted a series of throwback images of the two of them and added a sweet message as well.

“To my friend @teddimellencamp who I love & adore ..I am so grateful for #RHOBH for bringing you into my life. You are an amazing Mom, wife, sister, daughter & friend.”

The OG housewife continued, “You work so hard, always giving it your all . You are so smart, kind , thoughtful, funny & real. I look forward to witnessing what the universe has in store for you next. I know it’s going to be amazing. You deserve it all. Cheers 🥂❤️”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now on hiatus on Bravo.