Denise Richards is ready to get revenge on Brandi Glanville and Lisa Rinna after RHOBH exit and it could get ugly

Denise Richards is ready for revenge after her very rough season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she’s aiming at Brandi Glanville and Lisa Rinna.

She won’t be returning, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t intend to address everything that went on and she just may do that in a tell-all book.

What will Denise Richards write about?

The most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a mess for Denise Richards. Brandi Glanville alleged that she had an affair with The Bold and the Beautiful star, something that Denise has denied over and over again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Things between the two went back and forth for much of the later episodes of the season. Brandi spilled the beans to Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards, which meant that the whole group was aware of the accusations pretty quickly.

There are reportedly text messages that could be released. Denise Richards mentioned them during the RHOBH reunion but never followed through with showing them. Not only did she take aim at Brandi Glanville, but also at Lisa Rinna.

According to OK! Magazine, a source close to Denise revealed she intends to write all about what she went through while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she also plans to expose her former friend of two decades, Lisa Rinna.

What is the truth about Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville?

Both women insist the other is the liar. Denise Richards went back and forth about how much she talked to Brandi Glanville and how well she knew her while hashing it out on RHOBH.

Some of the housewives sided with Brandi, while others were with Denise. At this point, what really happened will likely not ever be known. The drama died with the RHOBH season ending, and with Denise not returning, there will likely be no more discussion about it on the show.

Denise’s relationship with Lisa Rinna was torn apart with these allegations as well. Their 20-year friendship is over because of what happened, which is something that has piqued viewers’ interest. Denise Richards revealed she had some sort of text messages that could make things messy but didn’t elaborate.

Repairing things with the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills doesn’t appear to be on the forefront of Denise Richards’ mind. She went back to filming at The Bold and the Beautiful and other projects.

But it doesn’t look like Denise is ready to bury the hatchet with her former RHOBH co-stars because she is hinted that she may return the shady favor and share some dirt on her former friends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.