Here are all the Real Housewives stars exiting the show after the latest season

The Real Housewives franchise has had plenty of ups and downs in 2020. It has been a year for the books as far as cast exits go.

Some OGs are not returning and some surprising exits were revealed. Bravo has lost a lot of their reality stars this year, and some of the exits were shocking, to say the least.

These are all the Bravo Housewives who will not be returning for another season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

NeNe Leakes

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG, it was tough to learn that NeNe Leakes was exiting the show ahead of Season 13. She has been a staple on and off the show and is one of the most recognized faces from the Real Housewives franchises.

Her departure didn’t come as much of a shock, though. There had been hints leading up to her exit. When NeNe revealed she wasn’t returning to RHOA, she was gracious in her announcement. Following that, she lashed out at Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams on her YouTube channel.

Vicki Gunvalson

Seeing the OG of the OC walk away from the franchise was tough. Vicki Gunvalson was a pioneer in the Housewives industry.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County saw her demoted to a friend role. Vicki announced she wouldn’t be returning in any capacity earlier this year.

Read More Tamra Judge says Kelly Dodd should be fired from Real Housewives of Orange County for racist comments

LeeAnne Locken

At the end of Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, it was all but confirmed that LeeAnne Locken would be leaving the show. Back in February, she confirmed the news.

Last season for the OG of Dallas was tough. LeeAnne has had plenty of ups and downs on the show but the racial comments and innuendoes were called out during the reunion. It was uncomfortable for all of the Housewives, but the announcement that LeeAnne was leaving the show was a long time coming.

Tamra Judge

Another long-time Housewife bites the dust. Tamra Judge revealed she was leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after Season 14.

Vicki Gunvalson was put into a friend role for Season 14 of RHOC and opted not to return after the season aired. Learning Tamra Judge was on her way out was shocking.

She was a part of the “Tres Amigas” with Gunvalson and Shannon Beador. There was still some story left to tell, especially for viewers who have been invested in her life. Unfortunately, it was her time to go, and Season 15 will be without her.

Teddi Mellencamp

This exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t as shocking as it could have been. Teddi Mellencamp has been less and less exciting as the seasons have gone on. She has been a part of some huge storylines filled with drama, but several RHOBH fans were over her.

She announced she was let go from the show just a few weeks ago. Coming off a tough season, news of Teddi’s departure wasn’t shocking and some felt it was way overdue.

Denise Richards

Seeing Denise Richards go is bittersweet for some of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. When she was added to the cast, it was one of the better adds in the franchise. She appeared to get along with everyone and make for good television.

The last season was a tough one for Denise. It changed her demeanor on the show and wrecked friendships that were decades-long. After the reunion and the back and forth with the other ladies, it wasn’t shocking that Denise chose to walk away.

Dorinda Medley

This exit wasn’t unexpected, but it was a little sad. Dorinda Medley had a tough season on The Real Housewives of New York.

Initially, her departure came with a very short announcement. She didn’t elaborate on what happened, just confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning.

Yesterday, Dorinda revealed that she was fired from the show. This was the first time she spoke out about what happened to her. Hopefully, she will return in the future as she has been a fan-favorite.

For now, these are the Housewives who have either left their franchise or been fired. There are rumors about a few more ladies who may not be returning, though nothing has been confirmed.

2020 has been a tough year for The Real Housewives franchises and it looks like it may continue to be through the end of the year.