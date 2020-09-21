Teddi Mellencamp reportedly fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Rumors are swirling that Teddi Mellencamp has been fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And if this is indeed the case, there will be lots of viewers celebrating the news.

Teddi has had a very rough season, with fans turning against her and asking for her to be kicked off the show.

Over the past two seasons, many viewers have complained, saying that Teddi is boring and that she does not add much value to the cast.

But this year, the backlash was brutal as fans blamed her for Denise Richards leaving the franchise after only two seasons.

Viewers even started a petition last week on Change.org to have Teddi axed from the show.

So far, the petition has received 3000 signatures but more are being added every day.

But, now it may not even be necessary since RHOBH viewers may have already gotten their wish.

Was Teddi fired for being boring?

According to a source at the Daily Mail, the network has decided not to bring back the housewife next season.

And it seems we might be hearing the news of her firing before she even gets the official word from Bravo.

“Teddi will be advised this week that she will not be picked up for another season,” says the insider.

This indicates that the mom-of-three has not yet found out about her alleged firing.

The source is claiming that the reality TV personality was axed because Bravo is simply not impressed with her.

“She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members,” remarking the insider.

“The issue is, the other cast members don’t particularly like her and beyond Kyle [Richards] no one is friends with her.”

Teddi’s weight loss program may have affected her job

Interestingly, it’s not just Teddi’s antics on-screen that reportedly got her fired from RHOBH.

The source is claiming that her off-camera pursuits has the accountability coach in hot water as well.

The 39-year-old has been getting backlash about the restrictive diet that people have to endure when they sign up for her weight loss program.

“It is concerning that she is pushing a business that young women, Bravo’s key audience, are claiming is unhealthy and downright dangerous,” adds the source.

“Regardless of how much Teddi begs to keep her job when she is told, the network will not change their mind. She’s done.”

Bravo has not commented on the alleged firing, but time will tell.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now on hiatus on Bravo.