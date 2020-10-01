NeNe Leakes takes aim at Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams again, reveals if the talk show host is her friend

Nene Leakes’ announcement about her departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta has sparked quite a bit of controversy.

Viewers already know that this OG is not one to back down from a fight, and this time she’s bringing two heavy hitters into the ring with her.

It seems Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen and talk show host Wendy Williams have gotten on Nene’s bad side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The RHOA star caught wind of the latest Watch What Happens Live episode hosted by Andy Cohen.

His guest for the night was Wendy Williams, and of course, they delved into the hottest RHOA gossip– Nene’s exit.

Wendy, who is never one to hold her tongue, had quite a bit to say about her “friend,” and now Leakes is clapping back!

Nene bashes Wendy on YouTube

The 13-year RHOA alum recently shared a video on her YouTube channel, addressing Williams’ recent appearance on WWHL.

Read More NeNe Leakes puts son on blast, RHOA star is not playing when it comes to coronavirus quarantine

“You guys know most recently Wendy Williams did Andy Cohen’s show,” the mom-of-two said.

“So let me start here…I’ve read some of the comments, and you guys are asking ‘what kind of friend would do that.'”

Nene went on to say that she once considered the talk show host a close friend, but says Wendy has been saying a lot of negative things about her exit from the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The 52-year-old said Williams is now bringing her family into the equation. “Now that’s what you not gonna do, Wendy. What you’re not gonna do is speak negatively of my family,” Leakes said in her video.

She added, “Wendy…spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet –as opposed to worrying about my family and what we are doing. You need to find the nearest water pill, okay?”

Nene tells Andy Cohen, “leave me alone”

Wendy Williams wasn’t the only one getting a lashing from the reality TV star.

WWHL host Andy Cohen was also on the receiving end of a message or two from Leakes.

“I’ve done his show more times than he has,” Nene said. ” And he knew exactly what he was going to ask her [Wendy].”

“If I don’t mean sh*t to you, stop bringing up my name. Leave me alone. Let me leave in peace.”

The Atlanta OG had a final message for Cohen.

“Remember, no one knew you until you knew me,” Leakes said regarding the WWHL host.

So what exactly did Wendy and Andy do to deserve this anger?

Well, here’s what Wendy had to say when Andy asked about Nene’s departure from the show.

“Nene has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back. Nene likes attention, dramatic attention, and I don’t know what Nene is going to be doing for money.”

Wendy added, “What are they gonna do? Are you gonna give them another reality show? That’s boring.”

Check out the clip for yourself, and tell us if you think Nene’s anger is warranted.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.