NeNe Leakes calls Andy Cohen a ‘racist’ and Wendy Williams a ‘cocaine head’ in rant after WWHL

NeNe Leakes called Andy Cohen a “racist” and Wendy Williams a “cocaine head” in a Twitter rant after Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had a lot to say following Wendy dissing NeNe on WHHL. Wendy responded to NeNe, leaving RHOA. The talk show host said NeNe quits but always returns to the Bravo show.

Wendy stated that NeNe needs dramatic attention in her life and would hurt for money without the hit franchise. Oh, and the talk show host also claimed any spin-off about NeNe’s life would be boring.

NeNe was not happy that Andy did little to defend her against Wendy’s words.

What did NeNe say on Twitter?

NeNe took to Twitter and didn’t waste any time with formalities. She just began firing off tweets. Even though she never directly mentioned Wendy or Andy, it wasn’t hard for fans to figure out who NeNe was referencing in her messages.

“Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENSs,” NeNe said in her first tweet. She followed it by alluding to Wendy being on cocaine. Then expressed both Andy and Wendy’s shows needed NeNe’s help to get higher ratings.

“The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done,” NeNe directed at Andy before saying if he keeps testing her, she will let the world know who he really is.

As for Wendy’s claiming RHOA was NeNe’s only income source, that is not the case. NeNe shared a lengthy tweet, setting the record straight. She has multiple streams of income. NeNe said, “Leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist.”

Then NeNe blasted both of them, stating no one knew Andy or Wendy until they knew her. She signed off by calling herself an icon and letting fans know there is so much more to the story.

Calling out Bravo too

The social media meltdown was the latest in a weekend full of messages from The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum taking aim at Bravo. NeNe claimed the network doesn’t feel she deserves to work in any capacity.

NeNe also Tweeted that of the OG housewives, she was the only one of color. She called out the network for lifting up her white female counterparts, were given full seasons, NeNe was consistently given less.

While Wendy said she and NeNe are still friends, the feeling may not be mutual. NeNe doesn’t appear to want anything to do with Andy Cohen or Wendy Williams anymore.

NeNe Leakes is furious at Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams. She claims to have a lot more to say but for now, is letting her Twitter rant speak for her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.