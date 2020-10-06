Dorinda Medley speaks out about rocky RHONY season and her departure from the Bravo show

Dorinda Medley is finally speaking out about the awful season she had and her abrupt departure from The Real Housewives of New York.

The RHONY housewife has stayed quiet for weeks since news broke that she would not be returning. Some reports revealed it was a mutual decision while others insinuated she was cut loose by the network.

In a new and honest chat with Bethenny Frankel for her podcast, Just B, Dorinda got candid about what life was like while filming and having her world turned upside down at the same time.

What did Dorinda Medley say about her RHONY exit?

Throughout her conversation with Bethenny, Dorinda Medley tried to keep it very real. She wasn’t ready to talk about what went down on The Real Housewives of New York last season or her departure until now.

She opened up for the first time with Bethenny Frankel, which makes total sense. After all, she has been in Dorinda’s shoes before. She left and returned to RHONY and several moments in her life happened while filming. Dorinda knew that which is likely why doing the podcast was where she felt most comfortable.

One of the biggest things that Dorinda Medley revealed about her time on The Real Housewives of New York was that she was excited to return for another season. Of course, that is not what the Bravo executives had in mind. She was informed of her firing by phone after she had already begun planning her comeback in her head.

What happened in Dorinda’s personal life that affected RHONY?

It was a tough season of The Real Housewives of New York for Dorinda Medley. Her behavior and drinking were talked about nonstop, and she crossed the line with several of her longtime friends.

Aside from the hectic life of filming, Dorinda was also going through a breakup with her long-time boyfriend, John Mahdessian. That, coupled with her father being ill and her house flooding, left a lot on her plate. She also broke a rib, which complicated matters further.

She isn’t proud of how the season went, but she maintains that it was real. Everything that was going on attributed to what was happening and what The Real Housewives of New York viewers were seeing.

There is hope for a rebound season for Dorinda Medley in the future, but for now, she is out for at least the next season.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.