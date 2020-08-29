Ramona Singer denies Dorinda Medley was fired from RHONY, unsure of her future with Bravo

Ramona Singer doesn’t believe that Dorinda Medley was fired from The Real Housewives of New York City after she announced her departure earlier this week.

The RHONY star spoke with Extra about what happened with Dorinda and revealed whether or not she would be returning for another season of the show.

Ramona Singer thinks Dorinda Medley left on her own

Season 7 is when The Real Housewives of New York City viewers were introduced to Dorinda Medley. Ramona Singer and her have been friends for years, so news of her departure was shocking and sad for the RHONY vet.

In the interview, Ramona discussed her belief that the decision for Dorinda to leave came from her. She talked about Bravo and her friend likely having a conversation but insisted that she had no idea if or when that went down. Ramona does agree that Dorinda was good for the show, though.

The most recent season of RHONY was tough for Dorinda and Ramona. They argued a lot, especially when drinking was involved. There were plenty of altercations, and when the reunion airs in two weeks, it will be interesting to see where everyone stands.

Dorinda Medley is done with The Real Housewives of New York City, but that doesn’t mean it is curtains for Ramona.

Will Ramona Singer return to RHONY?

As for what the future holds for Ramona Singer and The Real Housewives of New York City, it is anyone’s guess.

No talks have been had between Ramona and Bravo. She would like to continue and will do so as long as she remains having fun while doing it. The franchise is reportedly undergoing an overhaul, so her fate remains hanging in the balance.

There have been plenty of casting changes with the New York franchise, but Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan appear to be the constants. Their faces are synonymous with the brand, so allowing either of them to walk may cost the franchise big.

It is likely that Ramona Singer will be asked back to The Real Housewives of New York City for at least another season. She is open to returning, and with the blow of Dorinda Medley’s exit, Bravo would be silly to change up too much at once.

What they have with Ramona works, so, for now, it looks like she will continue to be a part of The Real Housewives of New York City. Unless there is a decision coming up that changes things, viewers should expect to see her back next season.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday nights 9/8c on Bravo.