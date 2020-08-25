Dorinda Medley is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 6 seasons

Dorinda Medley just made a grand announcement about her future on The Real Housewives of New York City.

The long-time cast member is officially making her exit after several seasons on the popular Bravo show.

The 55-year-old has had a very rough time this last season with many fans calling for her to be fired.

Her horrible treatment of Tinsley Mortimer did not sit well with viewers, who called her out for bullying the New York socialite.

Her friends and castmates have also tried broaching the subject of Dorinda’s anger issues, which rears it’s ugly head when she consumes alcohol.

But despite criticism from fans and her own friends on the show, she refused to accept any responsibility for her behavior.

Now it seems the single mom has seen herself on TV this season and she’s decided to make her departure from the series.

Dorinda says goodbye to RHONY

Just moments ago Dorinda shared a post with the surprising news on Instagram.

The message reads in part, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end.”

The post continues, “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

Before ending the message, she thanked the network and her RHONY castmates.

“Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success,” says Dorinda.

Dorinda had a rocky season

Many fans will be happy to see the RHONY housewife make her exit after her behavior this season.

Dorinda joined the cast during Season 7 and her brash attitude and funny one-liners quickly made her a fan favorite.

However, when Tinsley Mortimer joined the cast viewers started to see another side of Dorinda that they did not like as she consistently took issues with Tinsley and her relationship.

During Season 12 it progressively got worse, as fans found her treatment of the socialite to be bullying at its worse.

As the season progressed, they continued to bash Dorinda and even started to tag Andy Cohen and the Bravo network as they called for her to be fired from the show.

Now, it’s not clear if Dorinda’s departure is of her own accord or if she was let go from RHONY due to feedback from fans.

All we know is that the longtime cast member is saying goodbye after 6 seasons and it will be a bittersweet moment for her fans and castmates.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.