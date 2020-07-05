Dorinda Medley is taking aim at Ramona Singer, and this time it’s for her safety and those around the Real Housewives of New York star.

As the U.S celebrated Independence day on July 4, Dorinda took to Twitter to call out her RHONY castmate for a party she attended the weekend prior.

The ‘turtle time’ maven spent last weekend in the Hamptons at an event thrown by her friend, Trump fundraiser Joe Farrell.

The multi-million dollar property was recently featured in an episode of the Bravo show when Ramona took the other women to a party on the property.

However, Ramona may have put herself at risk by attending this recent shindig.

Dorinda tells Ramona to get tested for COVID-19

Dorinda Medley, who is never one to hold her tongue, shared an urgent message on Twitter.

In the message, she tells everyone who attended Joe Farrell’s party to get tested and she tagged Ramona in the post.

Dorinda’s tweet was spurred by a recent article in the New York Times, which she also shared a link to in her tweet.

The article revealed that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fund-raising official for Trump campaign, tested positive for coronavirus.

Kimberly is also the girlfriend of Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

In case you’re wondering about the correlation, Kimberly and Donald Trump Jr. were also in attendance at Joe Farrell’s party.

Page Six reports that the Saturday night bash had about 100 attendees and according to their sources, the party goers did not wear masks.

There’s no telling how many people Kimberly came in contact with at that party.

With this information, the Bravo TV cast member has every right to urge her friend to get tested!

Ramona and Avery tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies

It seems Ramona was actually exposed to the virus months ago and didn’t even know it.

She recently revealed to PEOPLE that she and daughter Avery were tested and found to be carriers of COVID-19 antibodies.

The 63-year-old says she experienced flu-like symptoms back in February, but at that time there was very little information about the virus.

Ramona and 24-year-old Avery then went to Florida to quarantine with ex-husband Mario, and Avery later started to show symptoms.

“She just thought maybe she had a cold or a sinus infection because she wasn’t able to taste food and she lost her sense of smell,” Ramona said.

She also shared that Avery was quarantined in a separate part of the house “because, not realizing I had already been sick, I was afraid my Lyme disease had weakened my immune system and I would be more vulnerable to catching an illness.”

The RHONY alum says that in May, she, Mario, and Avery decided to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Mario’s test was negative, but Ramona and Avery tested positive.

They have both donated plasma for further research in trying to find a cure.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.