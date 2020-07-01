Real Housewives of New York returns with new taglines after Season 12 break

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is set to return after a brief hiatus, and there’s been a lot of midseason changes

When the women appear on our screens again, it will be with fresh, new taglines.

Bravo made the announcement recently while promoting the show’s return and the new taglines hint at what we’ve seen so far as well as what’s still to come.

Check out the new RHONY taglines

The RHONY housewives are back and ready for the drama and their taglines indicate just that.

Dorinda Medley states, “Like a mint in my mouth, I can be a bit fresh.”

Viewers can certainly relate to this as Dorinda has been at odds with her friends this season due to her attitude. She has also been called out many times online for her bullying of Tinsley Mortimer, with some fans even calling for Bravo to fire the New York housewife.

Sonja Morgan will continue her shenanigans, and her new tagline is, “I’m no one’s arm candy, I’m the whole bowl of sugar.”

This references a scene early in the season when friend-of- the-show Elyse Slaine said that Sonja was a trophy wife during her marriage to ex-husband, John Adams Morgan.

During the conversation, Sonja angry retorted that she was no one’s arm candy.

Sonja’s BFF, Ramona Singer is embracing her faults in her new tagline, declaring, “So what if I’m self-involved, who else should I be involved with?”

As for the countess Luann de Lesseps, she is also poking a bit of fun at herself.

After a girls’ trip to Ramona’s house, Luann was outraged that she had to stay in the basement, calling it “The lower level.” Now, it’s her new tagline.

“I rise above the drama — and won’t settle for the lower level,” says Luann.

Leah McSweeny no longer has Tinsley

Newcomer Leah McSweeney has been a breath of fresh air for viewers.

She came on the show as Tinsely Mortimer’s friend, but she is able to hold her own among the other women, so she will do just fine without her.

Her tagline states, “I’ll say sorry for what I’ve done, but never for who I am.”

As for Tinsley, when RHONY returns, the American socialite will no longer be featured on the show.

We got our last glimpse of her during the last episode and now, she’s now off to Chicago to live out her fairy tale life with Scott.

Are you loving the new taglines or do you prefer the taglines that were released at the beginning of the season?

Real Housewives of New York returns Thursday, July 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.