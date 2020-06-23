Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star robbed him — Who from Real Housewives of New York could he be accusing?

Bobby Berk from Queer Eye talked about the horrible experience he had with a member of The Real Housewives of New York City cast.

He shared the story with Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show. While he did not name the RHONY cast member, some fans speculate it is former cast member Aviva Drescher based on past messages that Berk has shared on Twitter.

Bobby said that a RHONY star came into his New York store and asked for help with a design. She said she was buying a new place and wanted him to design the entire thing.

Bobby admits that this was before he was on Queer Eye. The cast member said she would put Bobby on RHONY.

The RHONY star stole from Bobby’s store

He said he knew some reality show stars tried to get things for free. He told her upfront that he would not do anything for free and she agreed at first.

Bobby said that after that first conversation, the RHONY star’s husband called him. Bobby said the husband demanded that he do the job for free.

After being bullied, Bobby said he wouldn’t do the job at all anymore.

However, the RHONY star showed up at his store again before he could explain the situation to his employees.

She came into the store when he was not there and told the staff Bobby would let her take anything she wanted. If she wanted to keep something, they could charge her credit card on file.

The staff, not knowing the full situation yet, agreed and let the RHONY star take anything she wanted.

Of course, later they tried to charge her card and it was declined. She stopped taking their calls and never returned anything, according to Bobby.

Eventually, Bobby confronted her about stealing from his store. The RHONY star and her husband said that he could take them to court because it would be “easier than paying.”

It doesn’t sound like Bobby ever took them to court, but he said he is now very careful about taking on new clients.

Years ago, Bobby tweeted about Aviva and her husband Reid

While he never gave a name, fans are speculating that the RHONY star is Aviva Drescher and her husband Reid.

He previously called her a “con artist” on Twitter. He wrote, “Guess I’m not the only one you F’ed over. So pathetic!”

In previous episodes of RHONY when former cast member Carole Radziwill had issues with Reid, Bobby also tweeted his support to Carole.

He wrote, “@CaroleRadziwill I agree with you! Reid is a total crook! #RHONY”

Queer Eye is currently on Netflix while The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.