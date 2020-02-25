Carole Radziwill reveals she wasn’t friends with anyone from RHONY before being cast: Here’s how she became a housewife

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

In a recent interview, Carole Radziwill said she wasn’t friends with any of The Real Housewives of New York City cast members before joining. So, how did she end up being cast on the show?

Generally, on the Real Housewives franchises, a new cast member is introduced by an existing cast member. However, Carole admitted that she didn’t know any of the cast members and wasn’t that close to producer Andy Cohen.

While Carole and Andy were friendly, they weren’t as close as some publications said, she admitted.

Carole didn’t know any of the RHONY cast before joining the show

Carole told the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast (via CheatSheet), “I wasn’t friends with any of the cast. And I know now they cast it more. But back in Season 5, I think they were firing like four of the women and Andy was looking for women to take their place.”

Carole also admitted that she never watched any of the Housewives shows before being cast. She continued, “Andy and I knew each other for a long time through mutual friends, we had really good mutual friends.

“I never had dinner alone with Andy. To be honest, when I went to this dinner, with our mutual friends, he mentioned would I do the show,” she said. “I didn’t even know he had a show. I knew he had a talk show, but I’d never seen the show. I didn’t watch any Housewives.”

Carole shared that her curiosity as a journalist led her to consider joining the show. RHONY and other Housewife franchises were only in the beginning. So, Carole said she didn’t know much about it and she was intrigued.

She was curious after producer Andy Cohen asked if she would consider joining RHONY

She said, “So he just asked me if I would consider it. And partly, not knowing what it is about. Partly my general curiosity about all sorts of things, as journalists are programmed by nature. And training to be curious about a lot of things that sort of intrigued me.”

Likely, Andy learning of her past is what led to him asking her to be on the show. Carole said at the dinner she told stories of her late husband, who was a prince in Poland. Technically, that makes Carole a princess.

Carole was on RHONY for six years. She left in 2018 after several fights with castmates, including former bestie Bethenny Frankel. Carole said she now focuses on other television and writing projects that don’t involve reality TV.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo.