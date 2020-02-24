Kelly Bensimon teases possible return to RHONY after Bethenny Frankel exit

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It has been nine years since Kelly Bensimon has been on The Real Housewives of New York City. Many fans remember the explosive fights between Kelly and Bethenny Frankel.

Now that Bethenny is leaving the show for good, would Kelly consider returning?

Kelly admitted in a recent interview that she would “never say never.” Recently, Kelly has been filming for the Bravo show Million Dollar Listing.

She told Hollywood Life that “it’s so much fun. I’m having a great time with that. It’s more business-minded. I can have a really good time and then we conduct business and I’m loving that.”

Kelly also revealed that she had a great time with the other girls. She shared, “It was a hard time when I was on it for a couple of years, and then I had a great time. I had so many mixed emotions. It was like a bad relationship.”

Kelly would consider returning to RHONY now that Bethenny is off the show

Kelly also said it would be easier to return to the show now that Bethenny has left. Kelly reached a breaking point with Bethenny during Season 3 of RHONY. The women went to St. John on a trip now called ‘the Scary Island trip.’

During the trip, Kelly seemed to be very anxious and paranoid. She claimed she could not sleep because “Bethenny was trying to kill her.”

Kelly opened up in interviews about the incident during that time. She said, “She’s someone I really don’t even care to talk about. Bethenny explodes! She’s just neurotic. She’s a neurotic girl. There’s something very wrong with her. Those aren’t my issues. Those are hers.”

Kelly already seems very busy with a real estate career

These days, it seems Kelly is very involved in real estate. Her Instagram bio reads, “Luxury Licensed Real Estate Salesperson The Holly Parker Team/Douglas Elliman.”

RHONY and Million Dollar Listing are not the only two Bravo shows that Kelly has appeared in. She was also in a few episodes of Odd Mom Out.

She also has two daughters, Sea and Teddy. Her girls are now in their twenties.

It seems Kelly still has a great relationship with Bravo. This is good news for RHONY fans that would love to see Kelly return to the show.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns for Season 12 on Thursday, April 2, at 9/8c on Bravo.