Real Housewives Claudia Jordan and Kelly Bensimon on Million Dollar Matchmaker

Two Real Housewives get the full-on Patti Stanger treatment on Million Dollar Matchmaker this week as they go on the show in a bid to find love.

Kelly Bensimon, from the New York version of the show, and Claudia Jordan from the Atlanta one both take part.

The big problem for Kelly is getting rid of her reputation for being “crazy”, which she attributes to her time on RHONY — putting the blame fully on the shoulders of Bethenny Frankel.

Meanwhile, Claudia reveals how she is a magnet for liars and how the “majority” of men she’s had as a partner have cheated on her.

She also tells Patti how her father cheated on her mother, and as she tries to move forward in love makes an emotional call to her dad while being recorded on the show…

Million Dollar Matchmaker airs Fridays at 9/8C on WE tv.