Bill Hutchinson bio: Marrying Millions real estate tycoon’s age, business, ex-wife, estimated net worth and more

Bill Hutchinson, the Dallas real estate tycoon, made his debut on Marrying Millions. Bill is dating a much younger woman named Briana Ramirez and the pair have decided to bring their struggle in merging their worlds to the small screen.

While Bill is sure to build up quite a fan base as the quirky rich guy on Marrying Millions, viewers have been wanting to know more about him and it turns out he’s a very interesting guy.

It turns out that Bill Hutchinson is very very rich and to his credit, he earned it all with hard work and business acumen.

Bill Hutchinson’s early years

Bill is 61 years old and though he lives a seriously swanky lifestyle now, his upbringing is much more modest. He was born in Detroit and when he was young, Bill’s parents moved the family to Mexico, where they served as missionaries.

Hutchinson’s family moved back to the United States for his senior year of high school and after that, he set off for Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas where he majored in Business Administration.

After graduating college, Bill Hutchinson was having a hard time finding employment so he took a job renting out retail real estate and that’s what he did for the next four years. After that, it was time to go out on his own so Hutchinson founded Dunhill Partners, LLC.

Hutchinson has been married before

Bill Hutchinson has been down the aisle before meeting Briana. In fact, he was married as recently as 2016. It’s not clear when Bill and his ex-wife Kandis Hutchinson divorced.

He has three adult daughters that have worked with him in real estate; Holly, Rachel, and Tess. Bill and Kandis also have two younger children — a 14-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter.

One of the most successful real estate developers in America

Bill Hutchinson is touted as one of the most successful real estate developers in America. While he doesn’t like to talk about his net worth, it’s pretty clear that Hutchinson isn’t hurting for money.

In fact, he might be the wealthiest person on Marrying Millions and it isn’t too far fetched for him to actually be a billionaire.

Hutchinson founded and is the president of Dunhill Partners, Inc., a real estate development firm that has its teeth in some of the most lucrative real estate projects in Dallas.

In fact, the privately-owned company and their investors own the Design District portfolio in Dallas. They are also involved in the planned Virgin Hotel that is being built in the Design District with expectations that they will be open for business in 2020.

Speaking of Virgin Hotels, it’s worth noting that Bill Hutchinson also pals around with billionaire Richard Branson, who owns the Virgin brand.

Bill Hutchinson and Briana Ramirez may prove to be one of the most interesting couples on Marrying Millions due to their huge disparity in net worth.

After all, she started out as a restaurant hostess when they met. Will they be able to come together and find middle ground?

Marrying Millions airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.