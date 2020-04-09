Who went home tonight on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer returned tonight with new faceoffs and challenges, as well as new clues to help panelists and viewers guess the masked celebrities’ identities. With the Super Nine down to just eight, this episode pitted Night Angel, Astronaut, Turtle, and Kangaroo against each other with each giving every performance everything they had.

But at the end of the night, someone still had to go home, and this week was Kangaroo’s time to go. After singing amazing renditions of “No Air” by Jordin Sparks and “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer, Kangaroo was sent home, despite the panelists complimenting her gift for singing.

The Masked Singer sends the Kangaroo home

When all was said and done, only one panelist guessed that Kangaroo was actually Jordyn Woods. Ken Jeong guessed Cat Deeley from So You Think You Can Dance based on clues hinting at Kangaroo’s modeling past and connection to England. Robin Thicke suggested it could be TRL host La La Anthony.

Nicole Scherzinger got closer, as she took stock of all the Kardashian-related clues and guessed Blac Chyna. Guest panelist and another of Ken Jeong’s Community co-stars, Yvette Nicole Brown, guessed Kangaroo was celebrity cook Ayesha Curry.

Jenny McCarthy was the only panelist to guess correctly that Jordyn Woods was behind the mask. Jordyn Woods is a “Kardashian adjacent” person who was thrust into the limelight for the wrong reason (the cheating scandal involving Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson) and who recently lost her father.

Woods has a reputation as a prominent plus-size model, while the basketball clues were references to the name she has in common with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Jordyn Woods revealed she had never sung in front of anyone

Panelists and viewers were shocked and inspired when Kangaroo revealed that she hadn’t ever sung in front of anyone before appearing on The Masked Singer. The panelists offered their compliments, telling Woods that she had a real gift. Ken Jeong commented that Kangaroo had taken them on an “emotional journey.”

With Jordyn Woods’ departure, Night Angel, Astronaut, and Turtle move on to the next round along with Frog, Banana, Rhino, and Kitty.

Jordyn Woods (Kangaroo) joins previously unmasked celebrities Rob Gronkowski (White Tiger), Bella Thorne (Swan), Sarah Palin (Bear), Tony Hawk (Elephant), Tom Bergeron (Taco), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), JoJo Siwa (T-Rex), Chaka Khan (Miss Monster), Drew Carey (Llama), and Lil’ Wayne (Robot) outside of the competition.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.