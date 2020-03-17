The Masked Singer fans want to add Joel McHale as permanent panelist

The Masked Singer is back this week with more performances from Group C, but there’s another surprise in store for fans of the quirky singing competition show. Fan-favorite guest panelist Joel McHale will be back in the judge’s seat!

Viewers will probably know Joel McHale best as the host of The Soup, but a very special fanbase will know him as Ken Jeong’s co-star on the lovable ensemble comedy, Community.

Viewers who don’t know their connection love their chemistry, but fans of NBC’s Community know that the two have always played well off each other as Jeff Winger and Ben Chang.

The Masked Singer fans want more Joel McHale

Some of The Masked Singer fans responded with enthusiasm to the news that Joel McHale will be this week’s guest panelist, especially after making hilarious and well-received appearances on the previous two seasons. Many fans expressed a desire to see McHale made a permanent part of the show.

One fan stated, “Joel needs to be hired as a full time judge.” Another one stated, “oh look two of my favorite people from Community.” And a third fan stated that “yea my mom likes him.”

Not only is Joel McHale hilarious, but he provides very different energy and humor from the rest of the panelists that really adds to the dynamic. After all, part of what makes panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger so successful as a panel is that they are all so different.

The Masked Singer showrunner backs this up. “I love our panel, they are a great group of people because they are so different from one another,” Izzie Pick Ibarra said. “They complement each other so, so well.”

Could Joel McHale join The Masked Singer permanently?

And while the four permanent panelists are wonderfully funny and dynamic on their own, the show is usually better and more entertaining when you add a guest panelist. Perhaps it is the variety that makes it feel fresh and dynamic, but if they were to add a fifth permanent panelist, McHale definitely has the track record to beat for the position.

Joel McHale will be joining The Masked Singer panelists as they try to guess the identities of the remaining singers from Group C.

With Sarah Palin unmasked and sent home last week, that leaves Swan, Astronaut, Rhino, Night Angel, and T-Rex in the competition. They will continue fighting it out for the right to join the Super Nine in The Masked Singer finals.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.