The Masked Singer was back tonight with new celebrities and new costumes as the show kicked off the Group C performances.

As Astronaut, Swan, Bear, T-Rex, Night Angel, and Rhino battled it out to move on to the next episode, the episode ended with one of the most shocking reveals since Chaka Khan lost out to White Tiger.

The competition was close, but Bear was ultimately sent home after an energetic and humorous performance of “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot. Based on the performance alone, The Masked Singer panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger were leaning toward an actor or comedian. But no one could have guessed who was really under the mask.

The Masked Singer reveals former Governor Sarah Palin

Bear was revealed to be former Alaskan Governor and former vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin. That’s right, Sarah Palin dressed up in a bear costume and sang “Baby Got Back.” Robin Thicke got the closest by guessing that it was Tina Fey under the mask, perhaps proving that Palin and Fey will forever be connected, even when disguised under a heavy costume.

Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong, who guessed Candace Cameron-Bure and Jodie Sweetin respectively, thought that someone from Full House was under the mask because of the full house cards in the clue package. However, the aces and kings making up the full house actually stood for the AK in Alaska — Palin’s home state.

Nicole Scherzinger guessed Christina Applegate because the Home Sweet Home welcome mat in the clue package reminded her of Married… with Children.

Palin revealed that the ice skates and hockey puck in the clue package was a reference to her being a hockey mom, and the Saturday Night Live clues were, of course, a reference to her appearance on Saturday Night Live. She chose the bear costume, of course, because Alaska is bear country. It’s also part of her nickname growing up, “Sarah Barracuda.”

The Masked Singer promises most shocking reveals

The Masked Singer panelists and viewers were understandably stunned by the reveal. Swan, Rhino, Astronaut, T-Rex, and Night Angel go on to the next stage of the Group C playoffs.

Sarah Palin’s Bear joins the unmasked celebrities of Group A and B. Tom Bergeron’s Taco was last week’s shocking reveal, joining Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Tony Hawk (Elephant), Lil Wayne (Robot), Drew Carey (Llama), and Miss Monster (Chaka Khan) on the outside of the show.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.