Who is unmasked on The Masked Singer? Panel reveals identity of Taco

The Masked Singer is back with its last night of Group B performances and for one unlucky contestant, the journey is over. While Frog, Kitty, Banana, and Taco battled it out tonight to make it into the magic nine, it was ultimately Taco who went home.

And while we hate to see him go, we love to see them unmasked. The Masked Singer panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — had a lot of guesses over the last three nights about who was under the costume, but no one was prepared for the truth behind the mask.

The Masked Singer reveals that Taco is television host extraordinaire Tom Bergeron

After an awesome performance of I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) by The Four Tops, panelist guesses were Barry Manilow, Martin Short, Kelsey Grammer, and Jerry Springer. But no one guessed that it was Tom Bergeron behind the mask.

The clues pointing to Tom Bergeron behind the mask were also cleverly the clues that misdirected panelists to guess Bob Saget in Episode 4. It doesn’t hurt that they both have America’s Funniest Home Videos on their resume and associations with towns that have old fashioned trolleys.

Taco very sweetly said that beyond the silliness, behind The Masked Singer was a message to look deeper beyond people’s facade and to be nicer to each other. That kind of positivity and support is exactly why we love The Masked Singer.

The panelists are always so supportive of the singers. Regardless of their talent and ability, they are always encouraged and applauded for putting themselves out there and telling their story.

Tom Bergeron replies to tweet from The Masked Singer asking where he is

While the show aired tonight, there were plenty of tweets calling out Tom Bergeron as Taco. The actor even replied to a tweet from The Masked Singer’s official account asking where he was, coyly replying “Why do you ask?”

Why do you ask? https://t.co/XbPunxEqTC — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 5, 2020

Frog, Kitty, and Banana go on to join White Tiger, Turtle, and Kangaroo from Group A in the final nine. Taco joins previously unmasked singers Tony Hawk (Elephant), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Chaka Khan (Miss Monster), Lil Wayne (Robot), and Drew Carey (Llama).

Next week sees the first wave of performances from contestants in Group C when six new masked celebrities take to the stage to fight for the chance to join the final nine. T-Rex, Night Angel, Swan, Rhino, Bear, and Astronaut join The Masked Singer in Group C.

Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.