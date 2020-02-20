Who is the Taco on The Masked Singer? Regis Philbin, Martin Short, or Bob Saget according to the panel

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tonight’s The Masked Singer was chock full of new talent as season 3 premiered the contestants in Group B. Costumes included the Taco, Frog, Mouse, Banana, Kitty, and Elephant, all of which have stumped the audience and panelists.

While the Elephant was the first to be sent home, there are plenty of mysteries left to uncover. Not least of those mysteries is who the heck is behind that Taco costume?

The Taco crooned panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger with a jazzy rendition of Fly Me to the Moon. If they weren’t confused by the voice, then the clue package definitely had them guessing.

Is the Taco messing with us? Masked Singer panel takes his puns to heart

The Taco teased that he’s been a comforting part of our lives for decades, suggesting that he’s definitely a seasoned performer. Visual clues included an anchor, a Rubix cube, VHS tapes, and a model trolley in the fridge. The rest of the clue package consists of obvious taco and food puns, which may or may not mean anything.

Guesses by the panel stayed in a certain kind of wheelhouse, leaning heavily on variety and game show hosts and those with a connection to San Francisco (because of the trolley and the anchor).

One obvious guess was Bob Saget. Not only does he have a connection to San Francisco through Full House (which could definitely be put in the “comfort viewing” category) but he was one of the hosts of America’s Funniest Home Videos (the VHS tapes could be interpreted as home movies). Based on the Taco’s performance, Bob Saget is definitely in the running.

Regis Philbin and Martin Short were some other guesses as both are old school performers with big personalities who have been in the entertainment business for decades. However, I don’t think our panel of detectives is on the right track here.

As always, the internet has it’s own theories about the Taco’s secret identity

Another great theory put forth by the internet is that the Taco is Tom Bergeron, which is definitely a possibility based on the voice and performance. Not only that, many of the clues line up too.

Tom Bergeron has definitely been in the entertainment industry for decades and was also once a host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. The Rubix cube could be a reference to Hollywood Squares, another variety/game show that Bergeron is known for hosting.

As for the San Francisco clues, these might be a misdirect. Bergeron was a popular DJ and radio anchor in the Seacoast area of New Hampshire (hence the anchor clue). Conveniently, the Seacoast area historically once had a trolley service and still runs a bus designed to look like that old fashioned trolley.

Is the Taco really Tom Bergeron, or could it be someone we haven’t guessed? Taco goes on to compete against the Frog, Kitty, Banana, and Mouse as they battle to make it to the top nine.

Tony Hawk’s Elephant went home tonight, joining Lil’ Wayne’s Robot, Drew Carey’s Llama, and Chaka Khan’s Miss Monster from Group A.

Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.