Who is unmasked on The Masked Singer? You’ll never believe who’s under the Elephant costume

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Group B of The Masked Singer kicked off tonight with a shocking unmasking as the Elephant was sent home and revealed to be legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Tony Hawk faced off against five other masked celebrities in Group B, including Taco, Banana, Kitty. Frog, and Mouse. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger didn’t guess the Elephant was Hawk, although some came close.

The Elephant was revealed to be Tony Hawk tonight on The Masked Singer

Robin Thicke guessed it was another extreme sportsman, Travis Pastrana. Although Thicke said after the reveal that if there had been a skateboard anywhere in the clue package, Hawk obviously would have been his pick.

In keeping with the athlete guesses, Jenny McCarthy thought the Elephant might be Lance Armstrong, while Ken Jeong took a political route and suggested the Elephant could be former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. Of course, Jeong’s guesses are notoriously bad, as confessed by the man himself.

Nicole Scherzinger, who is quite often on the nose, put her money on the Elephant being a musician and DJ Steve Aoki.

Read More Who went home on The Masked Singer tonight? Episode 2 recap

What were the hints in the Elephant’s clue package that pointed to Tony Hawk?

The hints that pointed to Tony Hawk in the Elephant clue package were mostly based on skateboarding puns, like saying he went around “canvassing park benches” and that now he’s “ramping up” to a new calling.

Another hint referenced how he skated through the White House in 2010 during the Obama administration and another pointed to Tony Hawk being the frontrunner in his field, turning his one-man show turned into a massive movement.

The Elephant chose to perform “Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure. After being unmasked, Hawk cited the connection that he and his wife have to the band as his inspiration for choosing the song, revealing that their wedding song was by The Cure.

Tony Hawk as the Elephant was the first celebrity from Group B to be sent home, following the previously unmasked celebrities from Group A: Lil’ Wayne’s Robot, Drew Carey’s Llama, and Chaka Khan’s Miss Monster.

Hawk himself though he did an okay job and was slightly disappointed he didn’t get to do his next song “Born To Be Wild,” but enjoyed his time on the show. “I have a history of musicians in my family so that gave me maybe a false sense of confidence that I could actually do it myself,” he said.

Who will be unmasked next?

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.