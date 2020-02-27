Who is the Taco on The Masked Singer? Panel guesses Seth MacFarlane, Ted Danson, or Alec Baldwin

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Masked Singer returned this week with more performances and more mysteries as the remaining five masked singers fought for a spot in the final nine. The Frog, Kitty, Banana, Taco, and Mouse sang it out, but it was the Taco who really defied expectations and confused panelists.

The Taco took to the stage and sang the Elvis Presley classic Bossa Nova Baby in honor of his wife, who he says changed his life around and made him a “softer taco.” The Elvis song is a bit of a departure from last week’s Fly Me to the Moon, but the quality of the Taco’s voice remained distinctive and consistent.

Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias were surprised by the song choice and delighted by the performance but came no closer in identifying the celebrity under the mask.

Who is under the Taco mask?

Several of last week’s clues about the Taco had panelists guessing Bob Saget, Martin Short, or Regis Philbin. We know the Taco has been an entertainer and a part of our everyday lives for decades, pointing to a veteran comedian or variety performer.

Based on the clues, Bob Saget was definitely the most obvious and likely choice of the three guesses, but chances are the hints were deliberately misleading.

This week panelists guessed that the Taco might be the multi-talented Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane definitely has a reputation as a crooner, but can probably sing better than whoever is under the Taco mask. Plus, Seth MacFarlane isn’t married and the Taco specifically cited his wife for making him settle down.

Ted Danson was suggested as a possibility based on his relationship with Whoopi Goldberg and a whoopie cushion seen in the clue package, or Alec Baldwin, who definitely had a reputation as a hothead before he settled down with his current wife (although I don’t think his reputation as a hothead has necessarily diminished).

Social media disagrees with the panel about Taco

The most popular theory on the internet seems to be that the Taco is actually Tom Bergeron. This seems like most likely, not only based on the misdirected Bob Saget clues but on the manner and tone of his performance.

And speaking of LETTUCE, you sent shivers from my HEAD….TOMATOES #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/qGFiqV76TZ — Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) February 27, 2020

Another popular theory is that Tim Allen is under the Taco mask based on the “hot head” clue and some emphasizes puns.

The Taco’s identity remains a mystery for another week as he goes on to battle the Frog, Kitty, and Banana for a spot in the final nine. The Mouse was unmasked this week and revealed to be Dionne Warwick, joining the previously unmasked Tony Hawk (Elephant), Lil Wayne (Robot), Drew Carey (Llama), and Miss Monster (Chaka Khan).

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7 c on FOX.