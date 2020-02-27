Who is unmaksed on The Masked Singer? Panel reveals the identity of the Mouse

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Masked Singer is back as the five remaining singers from Group B compete to move on to the final nine. With the Elephant unmasked last week, the Mouse, Kitty, Taco, Banana, and Frog return with all-new performances and clues.

The Masked Singer panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias have their jobs cut out for them trying to guess the celebrities under the masks, but there is one singer whose voice is so iconic that the legend behind the mask is almost unquestionable.

The Masked Singer reveals Dionne Warwick as the Mouse

The Mouse took the stage this week with an incredible performance of Natalie Cole’s This Will Be (An Everlasting Love). She blew panelists away with her distinctive voice and stumped viewers with the hints in her clue package.

Last week panelists guessed that the Mouse could be Darlene Love, Maya Rudolph, and of course Dionne Warwick. This week panelists stuck with Dionne Warwick but offered alternate suggestions of Tracee Ellis Ross, actress on Black-ish and daughter of Diana Ross, or Tina Turner. Ken Jeong guessed that last one, in case you couldn’t tell.

But that voice was undeniable and the singer underneath the Mouse costume indeed proved to be Dionne Warwick. It is a travesty that she does not go on to join the final nine, but panelists were honored and star-struck to have such a legendary performer on the show.

Several clues pointed to Warwick in addition to her iconic voice. Last week’s clue package made reference to the year 1979, the year she released her first album, and a play board labeled Bang Bang Formation, referencing Warwick’s song Mr. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

This week’s clue package included a framed photo of prayer hands, hinting at Warwick’s hit song Say a Little Prayer, and mentioned of Warwick’s close friend Natalie Cole. Robin and Nicole got it right, which is no surprise as they are both well versed in legendary vocalists. I can only think that Ken and Jenny’s guesses were made only for the sake of variety.

Obviously the internet is in an uproar that the Mouse got sent home this week and are just as angry as they were when Chaka Khan’s Miss Monster was eliminated in favor of (probably Gronk’s) White Tiger. What a crazy season for iconic performers!

Dionne Warwick’s Mouse joins Tony Hawk’s Elephant, Lil’ Wayne’s Robot, Drew Carey’s Llama, and Chaka Khan’s Miss Monster as unmasked singers. The four remaining singers from Group B, the Frog, Banana, Kitty, and Taco, go on to battle it out for a spot in the top nine.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.