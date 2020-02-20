Who is Mouse on The Masked Singer? Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, or Maya Rudolph are the main guesses

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Masked Singer is back with a whole new set of disguised celebrities as the show moves into the second wave of competition. Group B includes Elephant, Mouse, Kitty, Banana, Taco, and Frog, all fighting it out to move on to the final nine.

This episode already saw Elephant unmasked and sent home, but there are still plenty of mysteries to solve as panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger try to tease out the identity of the mighty Mouse.

There’s no question that underneath the mask, Mouse is a musical icon and legendary vocalist. From the very first note of her rendition of Get Here by Oleta Adams, panelists and viewers alike were enthralled by her voice.

Just look at Robin Thicke’s face as he watches that performance.

While the clues were vague and misleading as always, the panel of detectives still had some pretty good guesses.

We can’t count the number of times Dionne Warwick has been hopefully suggested, usually by Robin Thicke, but it looks like he might get his wish this time.

The Masked Singer panelists hope Mouse turns out to be Dionne Warwick

While the vocal tones would seem unquestionable, we’ve been fooled before. Luckily the clue package does go some way to support the theory that Dionne Warwick is under the mask.

She talks about looking small and cute but being larger than life. She’s always been a leader in her field, which considering Dionne Warwick is one of the most charted female vocalists of all time would certainly be true.

She says she loves being the boss, but that she also loves having a “walk-on role to play.”

This might be a stretch, but one of Warwick’s best-known songs is Walk On By. Additionally, a Bang Bang Formation play is outlined on a whiteboard in this football-themed package, bringing to mind Warwick’s song Mr. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

The football team in the package is called the Warriors (War-wick?), and two of their jerseys are prominently displayed to show the year 1979, the year Warwick’s self-titled and best-selling album of all time was released.

There’s honestly not much to support the theory that either Darlene Love or Maya Rudolph is Mouse. Plus, the internet is all over the Dionne Warwick guess.

The internet believes that Dionne Warwick is under the Mouse mask

Mouse goes on to join the Frog, Banana, Kitty, and Taco in the competition next week.

Elephant was unmasked and revealed to be legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk. He joins Lil’ Wayne’s Robot, Drew Carey’s Llama, and Chaka Khan’s Miss Monster from Group A.

Watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.