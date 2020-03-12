The Masked Singer recap: Group C showcases six strong singers

Last week, everybody’s favorite tasty Taco crooner, Tom Bergeron, took his last bow on the Masked Singer.

Tonight, a new flock of feathery, furry, and feisty friends showcased their talents.

As the familiar “who are you” music pumped up the crowd, Nick Cannon took the stage to introduce the Group C contestants — Night Angel, Bear, Astronaut, T-Rex, Rhino, and Swan.

Together, this group has acquired many accolades, including one Guinness World Record, two Time Magazine “Most Influential People,” three New York Times bestsellers, and 36 gold records.

Night Angel flew down for the first performance, bringing mystery, intrigue, and a spicy vocal range to Bon Jovi’s famed hit, “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

Self-described as “a little bit dangerous, a little bit sweet,” Night Angel’s clue package took place mostly in a motel. She frequented rooms 4, 5, and 6, finding everything from duck faces to disco parties behind the doors.

After a show-stopping song, the judges were in awe of Night’s angelic voice. Robin found familiarity in her tone, guessing 80s singer Taylor Dayne, while Jenny thought it may be artist Monica. Nicole disagreed, naming Lil Kim as the short-statured singer behind the mask.

Bear bursts onto the scene, while Astronaut crash lands

The bubbly Bear energetically entered next, stacking up to a height that seemed to surpass others before her. The modelesque figure hinted that she was sick of people not knowing who she truly was, and came out to give a killer performance.

And that she did, bringing commanding conviction to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” never missing a word or bear beat.

Ken guessed with the Bear’s bod and hint of scrutiny, it may be figure skater Tonya Harding. Jenny stayed in the skating realm but focused on Fuller House star, Candace Cameron Bure, who is married to a hockey player.

Astronaut heroically entered the stage next, showing a clue package that was out of this world. Though the hints wrapped up with a crash landing, he seemed nothing but confident while on stage.

The audience lit up his performance with glow sticks, while Astronaut turned up the heat with a soulful, sensitive voice that was well-suited for “You Say” by Lauren Daigle.

T-Rex, Rhino, and Swan bring swagger to the stage

The lady T-Rex roared to the stage with sassy spins and spirit, taking out her the-saur-us to showcase the words “evolution, glory, and survival” in her clues. She noted that she was bred with other prehistoric gals of similar strength and skill before extinction hit.

P!nk’s “So What” seemed to be a perfect fit for the ferocious T-Rex, as she incorporated energetic fist pumps and high kicks into her rowdy reptile routine.

Jenny guessed Maddy Ziegler — featured on Lifetime’s Dance Moms — could be the dynamic dino on account of her youthful energy and ability to work the stage.

Rhino came horns out, towering over the already statuesque Nick Cannon. The enormous ungulate gave deep-throated narration to his clue package, but his singing voice showed a much softer side.

His song choice of “Have a Little Faith in Me” reflected his hints, as he was once featured on many a magazine before crashing and burning, and now trying to rebuild himself.

Judges guessed it may be country superstars Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw, or athlete Tim Tebow behind the Rhino horn.

The sweet Swan sauntered to the stage, with a pair of feathery stilettos to match her silhouette.

In her performance, she brought a sultry style to Peggy Lee’s Fever, though she didn’t sound like a trained singer.

Noting clues of vampire fangs and other fierceness, judges guessed it could be Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, or Vampire Diaries darling, Nina Dobrev.

Who in Group C will be voted off first?

Though she gave a beary fun performance, Bear was voted as the first in Group C to go home.

When the overbearing head was removed, audience members and judges were astounded to see Governor Sarah Palin behind the mask.

She selected the bear as a nod to her home state of Alaska and her “Mama Bear” persona.

Before belting the booty-ful Sir Mix-A-Lot lyrics for a second time, she commented that the show was exciting, fun, and brought unity; “something that our country needs right now.”