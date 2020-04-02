The Masked Singer recap: Super Nine are feelin’ fine

A two-hour The Masked Singer episode tonight showcased the Super Nine as they continued competing for the Golden Mask trophy.

The panelists were seemingly joined by Grammy-nominated hip-hop legend, Snoop Dogg… only they weren’t. It turns out that funnyman host Nick Cannon played an April Fool’s trick on the panel, bringing his lookalike friend Eric in for fun.

Group A astounds the crowd

Turtle was up first to rock the stage, soulfully singing Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love.” His hard leather shell seemed to hide a softer boy band vibe underneath, not only showing falsetto pipes, but also sweet dance moves.

Robin though it may be 98 Degrees singer, Draw Lachey, remarking that the foursome was known more for their harmony than dancing. Nicole thought it may be his brother, Nick Lachey.

Ken echoed the boy band thought, but guessed that Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell was a better fit for the shell. He noted that BSB had an online animated show that may match Turtle’s comic book clue.

Kangaroo bounced back into the competition to take her place in the Super Nine. Though a little shaky, she gave a moving performance singing “Not Ready to Make Nice“ by the Dixie Chicks.

Her throaty, tender take on the emotional country tune matched the same sentiments of strength she had been commenting on in the clues.

Panelists guesses were all over the place, with Jenny theorizing it may be Amber Rose and Nicole thinking ‘Roo was better suited for LeAnn Rimes. Robin went in a completely different direction, guessing India.Arie, who was vilified for one of her album covers.

As a self-proclaimed “sexy beast” White Tiger strutted back to the stage to show that singing isn’t always what makes you a fan favorite.

As soon as the music for “I’m Too Sexy” started, the statuesque beast brought laughs, dancing, and fun. The big cat showed his stuff on the catwalk with spicy hip thrusts and fancy footwork.

Ken speculated it may be defensive end J.J. Watt, but Jenny thought it must be football party boy Gronk — based on the New England clues.

After the Group A vote, it was decided that White Tiger would ultimately be in the bottom three.

Group B blasts the competition

Though she commented on struggling with her self-image, Miss Kitty was living her best nine lives on the stage.

Kitty had big paws to fill singing diva Celine Dion’s anthem “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” However, the fancy feline held her own, with strong, impressive vocals.

After an awe-inspiring act, the panelists guessed Nicole Richie, Vanessa Hudgens, and Emma Roberts.

Banana slid back to the stage with a very a-peeling performance. He sang Lynyrd Skynyrd’s megahit “Sweet Home Alabama,” giving the proper country grit the song commands.

The crowd rose to its feet to take part in the spirited southern rock.

Jenny guessed it may be hair band frontman, Bret Michaels. Ken and Nicole knew it surely had to be Brad Paisley, disguising his usually sweet singing voice. Meanwhile, Robin thought it may be mullet master and country classic, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Big Frog leaped back into action with his usual suaveness. Not without irony, he perfectly rapped to Kris Kross’ “Jump.”

The hopeful hopper showed swag and slick dancing that had the crowd jumping out of their seats. Guesses ranged from Sisqo to Omarion to Lil Romeo.

After an audience vote, Banana was thrown to the bottom three.

Group C cleans up

Night Angel ascended on the audience to perform “Rise Up” by Andra Day. She literally made the panelists and fans rise up with the voice of an angel, hitting high notes not previously heard.

Never moving from her initial stance, she showed gravitas and grace that the crowd had not yet seen in the evening’s proceedings.

Panelists thought she might be Tamar Braxton, Brandy, or Tisha Campbell.

Rhino was up next, showing an amusing and energetic side to his rough exterior. He put some pep into his step to perform Jonas Brothers’ “What a Man Gotta Do.”

He commented that he was on the Billboard charts, which was no surprise when listening to his vibrant vocals.

However, the panelists were thrown off when the giant ungulate said he wasn’t as tall as they thought, which left them guessing everyone from country singers to drummers to baseball players.

Astronaut blasted the audience’s expectations with his performance of “Never Gonna Give You Up.” He started the song with a soulful vocal run before going into its swinging well-known lyrics.

Through he said he’d never had traditional voice training, the crowd and judges were happy to get “Rick rolled” with Astronaut’s earth-shattering routine.

Jenny deduced it might be David Archuleta, which the other panelists found feasible. However, Ken once again guessed JC Chasez, and Nicole thought Ryan Tedder was better.

After the votes came in, Rhino was sent to the bottom three.

Who went home this week?

After an extended evening of singing, the bottom three lined up for a final vote.

Though no surprise, it was slight disappointing to see the purr-fect party guy go home this week when White Tiger was voted off.

Jenny and Robin (an avid sports watcher), were convinced it was football player Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

Nicole, alternatively, predicted wrestler John Cena and Ken stuck with his guess of J.J. Watt.

When the giant furry head finally came off, it was revealed to be Gronk!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.