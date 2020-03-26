The Masked Singer recap: Group C sings to go to the Super Nine

Tonight was The Masked Singer Group C championships and the remaining four faced off for a chance to go into the Super Nine.

The panel was joined by a new guest panelist, revealed to be the LEGO masked crusader, Will Arnett.

The evening kicked off with a supergroup song number and the remaining four from Group C collectively singing Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

During the performance, as each did a small solo, bonus clues were revealed:

Night Angel: “Shhhhh… I’ve always had faith.”

Rhino: “I do not enjoy long walks by the water.”

Astronaut: “I’m all for horses.”

T-Rex: “I occasionally party with teddy bears.”

Night Angel soars and shouts

Night Angel’s friend from high school led her clue package, showing her smarts and determination.

Bringing an excited audience immediately to its feet, Night Angel performed a spirited and soulful rendition of the wedding favorite, “Shout!” by the Isley Brothers.

While Night Angel worked the crowd, Robin Thicke looked away, concentrating hard on a voice that sounded very familiar.

Meanwhile, Jenny McCarthy boldly declared that Night Angel was a frontrunner to win the entire competition.

She went on to say that she believed it could be songstress Toni Braxton. Nicole guessed Taraji P. Henson.

Astronaut is out of this world

The Astronaut’s bro pilot talked on his behalf, speaking with a southern accent while camping under the stars. He spoke of his space cadet friend being somewhat clumsy, once tripping in front of thousands of people — hinting toward an entertainer.

During the performance, Astronaut sang a seductively soothing version of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” During his LEGO reveal, he also told Nicole that the two of them celebrated a huge birthday together.

Guest panelist Will Arnett thought he may be N*SYNC singer JC Chasez, based on the “bye bye bye” clue. Robin, conversely, thought the entertainer was more in the acting realm, guessing Joseph Gordon Levitt.

T-Rex is dino-mite

Hyperactive T-Rex brought an over-the-top friend to her clue package. He alluded to the dynamic dino’s younger age but complimented her meticulous nature and ability to win over a crowd.

As a nod to Nicole, T-Rex gave a “roarsome” performance of “Jai Ho,” showing that while her singing may be a bit shaky, she is certainly the show’s best dancer.

Nicole commented that she co-wrote the song for the movie Slumdog Millionaire, and the meaning of “Jai Ho” is victorious, which T-Rex showcased in her performance.

Picking up on the “northwest” clue, Jenny recalled that Kim Kardashian brought her daughter North West to visit JoJo Siwa. Her guess echoed what at-home viewers have been guessing each week.

Rhino woos the crowd

Rhino’s college roommate joined him for the clue package, who brought a carefree, surfer vibe.

He talked about his best bud’s hard exterior, but soft insides. Rhino echoed this sentiment while singing an emotional, twangy version of “Tracks of My Tears” By Smokey Robinson.

Jenny commented that Rhino was very large, but had an even bigger heart.

In his LEGO clue, Rhino said that he and Robin were on the same track “literally.” Robin thought it may be towering funnyman, Will Ferrell.

However, Ken concentrated more on the clues and rode the wave into thinking it may be Baywatch star, David Hasselhoff.

We have our own guess about the identity of Rhino.

Who went home this week?

After an audience vote, T-Rex was the last to be voted off in Group C.

Jenny stuck with her guess of JoJo Siwa, based on her dance vibe and connection to the Kardashians. Nicole doubled down and agreed with Jenny. So did Robin.

And they were right! In the end, it was revealed to be Dance Moms star and bubbly bow-wearer, JoJo Siwa.