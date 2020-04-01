The Masked Singer tonight: Super Nine Special to air on FOX

The Masked Singer returns tonight with a special two-hour episode of the show.

FOX is calling this The Super Nine Masked Singer Special, and it is going to be a huge night for the reality competition show.

Through the first nine episodes of Season 3, three different groups had been battling it out to see which celebrities would make it to the final nine.

Each group had six masked singers, and three episodes were used on each of them to get down to a group of three. Now, those three groups of three (from Groups A, B, and C) will form the Super Nine.

On April 1, FOX will air Season 3, Episode 10, and it is going to take two hours for all nine of the finalists to sing their hearts out.

The Masked Singer tonight

All nine of the remaining contestants will perform tonight on The Masked Singer.

From Group A, it was Kangaroo, Turtle, and White Tiger who advanced.

From Group B, it was Banana, Kitty, and Frog who made it to the Super Nine.

From Group C, Night Angel, Rhino, and Astronaut advanced through the support of the voters.

Now, it’s time to see what this group of nine costumed celebrities can really do, and viewers are going to get what FOX is calling a mega-sized episode of the hit show.

Nothing brings us more joey than a two-hour episode! 🦘 RT if you're watching the Super Nine on #TheMaskedSinger TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/ZbrMuwr5SV — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 1, 2020

Who goes home tonight on The Masked Singer?

Only one singer from this group of nine is going to be unmasked on April 1 and sent home. They can do this because the schedule for the show is going to shift a bit in the coming weeks.

A regular episode will air on Wednesday, April 8, but then FOX is going to bring the show back for another episode on Tuesday, April 14.

The guest panelist for the April 8 episode is going to be Sharon Osbourne, and Jamie Foxx returns as a guest panelist for the April 14 episode.

There is going to be a lot of fun for the panelists, the contestants, and the audience over the next few weeks, especially with just nine people left competing for the Season 3 title.

This is where the creme of the crop starts to surface, and we all find out which one of these masked singers has what it takes to go all the way.

Who will join Season 1 winner T-Pain (Monster) and Season 2 winner Wayne Brady (Fox) in The Masked Singer Hall of Fame? Tune in to find out.

