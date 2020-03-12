Is Hunter Hayes Astronaut on The Masked Singer? Twitter certainly thinks so

The Masked Singer was back with all-new mystery celebrities as the Group C playoffs began.

Astronaut, Swan, Bear, T-Rex, Rhino, and Night Angel battled it out to stay in the competition. Even though Bear was the only one unmasked, the internet doesn’t leave anything a secret for long.

The internet always has some ideas about who is under the mask and viewers on Twitter have a pretty good idea that Astronaut is none other than country singer and musician, Hunter Hayes.

The Masked Singer panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — loved Astronaut’s performance, but had some pretty wild ideas about who might be the singer.

The Masked Singer panelists tease Astronaut’s identity

Ken Jeong guessed Astronaut could be a comedic actor and singer from a movie like Pitch Perfect because of a reference in the clue package. Adam Devine and Josh Hutcherson were at the top of his list, and they are actually not bad guesses for Ken Jeong.

Jenny McCarthy thought Astronaut could have been a boy bander, which Astronaut didn’t seem to like. But McCarthy had a good point that all the space references could point to space tourist and former NSYNC member Lance Bass.

Nicole Scherzinger had a guess that Astronaut liked much better, and that was Zac Efron. After such a varied collection of guesses, Robin Thicke adorably admitted that The Masked Singer panelists are terrible at this.

Since they’ve only been able to guess two singers this season so far, I think we can all agree.

Astronaut’s identity remains a mystery to panel

Of course, Twitter always knows who is under the mask and the general consensus is that Astronaut is really country singer Hunter Hayes. After listening to some of his work, the vocal similarity is undeniable. Hayes’ latest album, Wild Blue, is also full of references to space.

One wild idea that pops up on Twitter occasionally is that Astronaut could be Daniel Radcliffe, who definitely has a similar vocal quality. The broomstick in the clue package could be a reference to Harry Potter, but chances are slim that it could be Radcliffe under the mask.

Astronaut gave a touching performance of “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, daring to take the stage on his own and allow his voice to speak for him. Astronaut survived to sing another day, along with the Swan, Rhino, T-Rex, and Night Angel. In the most shocking unmasking yet, the Bear was sent home and revealed to be Sarah Palin.

Palin is the first celebrity in Group C to be sent home, joining previously unmasked singers Tony Hawk (Elephant), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Tom Bergeron (Taco), Drew Carey (Llama), Lil Wayne (Robot), and Chaka Khan (Miss Monster) on being eliminated.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.