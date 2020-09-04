After confirming her exit from RHONY, Dorinda Medley is working on an exciting new project

Dorinda Medley has confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City. She is ready to take on new challenges, including writing a book.

During the season 12 finale, Bravo shared that Dorinda is working on a book called Making it Nice, Making it Through.

Her update in the finale read, “Known for her advice (solicited or otherwise) Dorinda will make it available to all with her new book, ‘Making it Nice, Making it Through.’ She won’t be wearing Jovani on the cover.”

Dorinda was on RHONY for six seasons. This past season, many of the other cast members thought she should seek help for her anger issues.

Dorinda recently confirmed her exit from RHONY

On August 25, she confirmed her exit from the series with an Instagram post. Rumors had been swirling that the network fired her.

She wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice … But all things must come to an end.

She added, “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband, Richard [Medley], passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life, and about women along the way.”

Lastly, she thanked Bravo and said, “Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my castmates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness, and success. Clip! Dorinda.”

Dorinda isn’t the only RHONY housewife to be working on a book. It was revealed this season that Luann de Lesseps is working on a memoir.

Dorinda may work on several books

A few months ago, Dorinda expressed interest in working on a Blue Stone Manor Cookbook. The cookbook name comes from her home in the Berkshires.

Dorinda admitted that she would love to do a cookbook with easy, old-school recipes. She compared the potential cookbook to Betty Crocker and said she loves using vintage recipes.

Are you excited for Dorinda to potentially release a book of advice and/or a cookbook? Hopefully, she releases them soon now with her time freed up!

The Real Housewives Of New York City airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. The three-part reunion kicks off next week.