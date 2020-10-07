Erika Jayne returning to film RHOBH next season – Source claims Bravo star is not fired

Erika Jayne is returning to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season. Sources claim the Bravo star was not fired, despite speculation Erika was done with the show.

The rumor mill began buzzing over the weekend that Erika was no longer a regular cast member on RHOBH. A change in Erika’s Instagram page got the ball rolling.

She removed the diamond from her bio, which had fans convinced that Erika was either axed or given a friend status on the reality TV show. Fans of the Real Housewives franchises know the diamond is a symbol of the casting status.

Adding fuel to the fire is Erika’s focus on promoting her modeling gig for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Fashion Show. The show is airing on Amazon Prime.

Erika’s Instagram feed is filled with sexy lingerie pictures.

Erika not going anywhere

It turns out all the hype surrounding Erika being demoted or leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was just that, hype. All About The Tea broke the news that sources close to production reveal Erika and her diamond aren’t going anywhere.

The insider confirmed to the website that Erika would be back in the thick of the drama with Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley. All five ladies are considered full-time cast members for the Bravo show.

Oh, and the Bravo source spilled that Erika is set to film this week, which is excellent news. Not only does it mean Erika is staying put, but the new season is already in the works.

RHOBH cast shakeup

Season 10 of RHOBH was explosive, ending with two cast members no longer being associated with the show.

Denise Richards said goodbye after a drama-filled season full of allegations of an affair with Brandi Glanville. The storyline was one of the main focuses of the season. Denise claims to have left to focus on acting and her family, but fans know Season 10 did not make her look very good.

Soon after Denise was out, so was Teddi Mellencamp. Bravo producers opted not to bring her back in any capacity for the next season.

Once the cast dwindled, rumors began swirling about replacement members. Kris Jenner and Kathy Hilton were at the top of the list. While Kris is a definite no-go, Brandi claims Kathy has signed on in a friend capacity for Season 11.

Fans can always count on the drama when it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now that Erika Jayne leaving RHOBH has proven to be false, it’s on to the next rumor.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.