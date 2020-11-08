Blind item report teased RHOBH divorce was coming just days before Erika Jayne announced split from Tom Girardi

Did a blind item report predict the end of Erika Girardi’s marriage hours before she made the shocking announcement?

Interestingly enough, this is true!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum confirmed her separation from husband Tom Girardi on November 3.

Erika gave an official statement to E! News on the very day she filed the papers in a Los Angeles courthouse.

The news came as a surprise to RHOBH viewers who saws Erika and Tom on Season 10 of the show.

The couple seemed to be on good terms and the reality TV personality has constantly defended her 21-year marriage to those who question the 32-year age gap.

During a scene with newbie Garcelle Beauvais, the Painkiller singer once again had to defend her marriage when her castmate expressed shock that Tom was 81-years old.

Well, a lot must have changed since then because now the couple has called it quits.

And a blind item made the prediction before word hit the blogs.

Did Blind item hint at Erika Jayne Divorce?

The claim is that a blind item that was posted on the crazy days and nights website– mere hours before Erika’s divorce announcement–was referring to the split.

The post, which was shared at 7 am on November 3, did not give away many details.

But it did refer to a “Housewife,” and noted that the person in question stands to get the same money from divorcing her husband than waiting for him to die.

So after doing the math, the Housewife decided to file for divorce and go “enjoy life.”

Interestingly, many of the commenters predicted that the Housewife in question was indeed Erika.

As you scroll through the comments under the post you’ll notice lots of discussion about the significant age difference between the former Roxie actress and her wealthy lawyer husband.

And hours later it was actually confirmed that the 49-year-old had filed for divorce.

Erika releases statement

A few days ago, the RHOBH alum released a statement, about the end of her marriage to Tom Girardi.

It reads, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

She continued, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved…I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.