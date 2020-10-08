Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill invite 250 people to wedding — Here’s what RHOA star is doing to keep guests safe

Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey and fiance Mike Hill won’t let the pandemic put a wrench in their wedding plans.

They are continuing on with plans to tie the knot on their original date, 10/10/2020.

And if you think the couple will scale down on their guest list and opt for a small private ceremony, you’d be wrong about that too.

Due to the pandemic and the social distancing protocols put in place, many couples have had to forego having guests at their events. Instead, family and friends have had to participate via Zoom while only the bride, groom, and minister participate in the ceremony at the physical location.

But that won’t be the case for Mike and Cynthia, who are going ahead with their large wedding scheduled for this weekend.

250 guests will be at Cynthia and Mike’s wedding

The RHOA star recently told Page Six all about her plans to tie the knot with her Fox sportscaster fiance in the next few days.

The couple will marry at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, and 250 of their closest family and friends will be in attendance.

However, Cynthia told the media outlet about all the safety protocols that they’ve put in place for the grand event.

“We have so many rules and regulations in play, I’m surprised anyone is coming,” Bailey said. “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to.”

She continued, “We set up the food stations taking all of this into consideration, and you don’t have to sit at a table with people you don’t know, you can kind of move around. It’s a huge space, so you can be as far away from people as you want while still feeling connected to the ceremony.”

Will the RHOA cast be at Cynthia’s wedding?

The former model told the media outlet that some of her RHOA housewives will indeed be front and center at her wedding- Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, and Kandi Burruss will all serve as bridesmaids.

Cynthia’s former bestie Nene Leakes was sent an invitation, but has still not sent an RSVP.

However, with all that’s going on with the OG since announcing her departure from the show and all the drama that has unfolded since then, Nene might be MIA.

“Honestly, with everything going on as far as her leaving the show, I wasn’t sure how comfortable she’d be attending the wedding knowing she has issues [with Bravo],” Cynthia explained. “You just never know what someone is going through, but she’s still more than welcome to come.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus from Bravo.