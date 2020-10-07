The top 5 craziest moments on Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been entertaining us for 12 years now, and as we gear up for Season 13, it’s only right to look back at some of the most memorable moments that have occurred throughout the years.

Whether it’s knockdown, drag-out fights, scandalous revelations, or hilarious monikers, RHOA never disappoints.

Here are five crazy moments from the show that will no doubt bring you some well-needed nostalgia.

1. Eva Marcille drags Marlo Hampton in Tokyo

Model Eva Marcille didn’t last very long on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the three-season alum still managed to give us one of the most memorable moments in RHOA history.

The Bravo housewives are known for throwing shade, but Eva might have taken the shade-throwing crown after an epic confrontation with fashion maven Marlo Hampton.

To be fair, Marlo had it coming as she had been picking on the newcomer since she joined the show, even calling her basic at one point.

However, during a cast trip to Tokyo in Season 11, the mom-of-three proved that she is not one to be messed with.

When Marlo came for Eva’s fashion, the Top Model winner read her for filth.

As the two women argued, Eva took aim at Marlo’s wig calling it a “hoodie helmet” and saying she needs glue to keep the wig in place since it was sliding off her head.

During the altercation, Marlo tried to make a comeback by calling Eva a child and telling her to respect her elders.

“Girl I got two kids and a husband, what do you have?” retorted Eva as the cast members gleefully looked on.

Marlo was absolutely no match for the newly minted housewife, and many felt that the fashionista absolutely deserved the epic dragging!

2. Phaedra Parks gets caught in a shocking lie

The storyline manufactured by Phaedra Parks in Season 9 could have ruined the lives and reputation of Kandi Burress and her husband Todd Tucker.

After a falling out with Kandi during the previous season, Phaedra spread a horrible rumor about Kandi and Todd that would eventually lead to her being fired from the show.

Porsha heard a rumor that Kandi and Todd were planning to drug and rape her, and at one point during the season, she confronted the singer about it.

Things came to a head at the reunion when host Andy Cohen tried pinpoint the source of the rumor and the cast found out Phaedra was to blame for the nasty allegations.

A stunned and emotional Kandi Burruss was visibly in disbelief as Phaedra tried to explain that the information was told to her by someone else and she then repeated to Porsha.

The reunion was one of the most intense in RHOA history and the cast members were shocked that the southern belle would go to such lengths to take down her former friend.

In the end, the women were disgusted by Phaedra’s actions and refused to film with her. However, they didn’t have to worry about that, as Parks was promptly fired from RHOA due to her actions.

3. Sheree Whitfield vs her party planner

We all know that Sheree Whitfield is one of the OGs of Atlanta, and there’s a reason why– after 12 years of the show being on air, she is still loved by many long-time RHOA fans.

The self-proclaimed “bone collector” always knows how to bring the drama, and while she can be reserved, if you get on her bad side, you’ll see a different side of Sheree.

One very unprofessional party planner known simply as Anthony learned that the hard way while planning an event for the mom-of-three during Season 2.

After a rough marriage and an even more tumultuous divorce from husband Bob, Sheree was ready to put the past behind her and throw an epic bash to celebrate.

However, Anthony the party planner put a damper of the festivities when he started acting a little too big for his britches. After trying and failing to get information from him about what was going on with the party, Sheree scheduled a sit down meeting with Anthony.

This epic confrontation between the two spawned the now unforgettable line, “Who gone check me boo?,” a response to Anthony telling the RHOA alum, “You need to watch yourself before you get checked.”

The unprofessional behavior by Anthony rightfully angered Sheree, and their face-off is one of the most unforgettable moments in RHOA history.

4.Porsha White and Kenya Moore fight at reunion

During the Season reunion, the women came dressed to the nines in their designer outfits, professionally done makeup, and beautiful hairstyles. But that didn’t stop them from throwing down during a very intense confrontation between Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams.

Kenya, who is known for provoking her castmates, may have taken things too far when she came armed with a jeweled scepter and a megaphone.

During a heated argument, she proceeded to point the scepter in Porsha’s face, despite several warnings to stop. At first, Porsha grabbed the scepter from Kenya’s hand and threw it on the floor.

Kenya then pulled out the megaphone and it was all too much for Porsha, who was at her wit’s end with the former beauty queen. After Kenya shouted “You are a dumb hoe ” into the device, Porsha lost it- she grabbed Kenya’s hair and dragged her to the ground.

Production had to quickly step in and break up the two women.

Porsha was sent home and Kenya continued with the rest of the Season 6 reunion with the other cast members.

The shocking fight was the first in the history of the RHOA reunion, and since then, cast members are banned from bringing props to the reunion set.

5. Nene tells Kim “close your legs to married men”

This one involves the true OGs of Atlanta that we fell in love with during the very first season.

Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak gave us some amazing moments over the years with their on-again, off-again friendship.

When the women were getting along it was all fun, but when they were on the outs things could get quite nasty, and that’s exactly what happened during the Season 1 reunion.

As the ex-friends traded jabs back and forth about their nasty falling out during the Season, Nene gave us the first of many unforgettable lines- “Close your legs to married men.”

The comment was in reference to Kim Zolciak dating a married man whom she referred to on the show as “Big Poppa.”

According to Kim, Big Poppa was still legally married, but he was separated from his wife and was in the process of getting a divorce.

In reality, Big Poppa was actually living at home with his wife and kids.

Kim’s relationship with this married man did not sit well with Nene and she certainly made it known during the reunion.

Twelve years after delivering the classic line, fans of the show still remember it, which is why it ranks as one of the craziest moments in the show’s history.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has given us countless memorable moments over the years, so picking only five from the list wasn’t easy.

Hopefully, these epic throwbacks reminded you of why this franchise remains a fan favorite after 12 years!

If we left your favorite moment off the list, share it with us in the comment section.