RHOA reunion: Kandi Burruss says Real Housewives of Atlanta will be filming remotely

We have some good news and a bit of bad news to share about The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion.

The good news is that despite the lockdown, there will indeed be a reunion special for the women to air their grievances.

However, Kandi Burruss just revealed during an Instagram Live interview that she and her co-stars might have to reunite remotely –since everyone is still under quarantine.

This will be the first reunion of its kind on Bravo

However, if they decide to go ahead with this format, it will mean no swanky backdrop, no designer dresses, and no memorable facial expressions for us to make funny GIFs out of!

If you’re feeling disappointed about the news, you’re not the only one.

Burruss didn’t seem very pleased about the unique reunion idea, either.

Kandi also revealed that the group text between the ladies has been on fire lately, which is not surprising given the drama going on between them.

There are still a few episodes left to air before the finale

And while the season continues to play out on television, there’s a lot of fighting going on between the women on social media.

Mostly it’s Nene who has an issue with the majority of her RHOA castmates.

Just this week, Leakes and Eva Marcille got into a nasty battle on Instagram after she revealed in an interview that Eva has no relevance on the show.

However, it was Eva’s epic response that really had us shook!

The model and mom-of-three called her former friend, “bothered” and “rachet” and took aim at the OG housewife’s physical appearance, accusing her of plastic surgery.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old Leakes has had issues with Kandi Burruss as well, even calling the Old Lady Gang owner a “hater” on her YouTube channel.

“For some reason though, Kandi just can’t be on my side for nothing. Right or wrong she can’t say ‘Nene is right,’ that can never come out of her mouth,” she declared.

“The fact that this girl, every single season, she sits in her interview and just snaps at me and can never, ever say ‘Nene was right about this,’ it just really comes off like hate,” Leakes added.

Her issues with Kandi stems from the most epic battle of them all, the one between Nene and Kenya Moore.

This is the face-off that fans were hoping to see during the highly anticipated reunion since both women are known for their epic comebacks and shady comments.

However, now the two clap back queens may have to face off remotely and to be honest, we don’t know if they’ll bring the same energy, given the medium.

So far, there is still no reunion date, and Bravo has not made an official statement about the Season 12 reunion!

In the meantime, you can check out new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.