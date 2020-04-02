RHOA: Eva says Nene is ‘threatened’ and ‘bothered’ after the OG claims she doesn’t bring anything to the show

The Bravo housewives might be in quarantine, but they can still throw shade from a mile away, and Nene Leakes did just that!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is taking aim at newbie Eva Marcille, saying she doesn’t fit in with the cast and needs to go.

Just recently, Nene dished to ET via video chat about the current cast, sharing her views on who adds value to the show.

Nene says Eva doesn’t bring anything to RHOA

“We have a great cast right now except for one person, I think,” she shares. “I think only one person on this cast doesn’t seem to have carried any weight this season. And I think that’s very obvious who that person is, and I don’t think they actually sit in the cast that well.”

At first, the 56-year-old didn’t call Eva by name, but after being urged she finally relented saying,

“I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast,” Nene says. “I’m just honest. It’s really like, when you look at a show like, everybody — like the whole cast — is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it’s sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know?

“And all season, doing a lot of scenes from FaceTime, that’s been the last couple of seasons … So, If I had to change, I would change her.”

As for who she would add if Eva were to leave, Leakes actually named her former friend, Kim Zolciak.

However, since Kim has no desire to return to the show Nene says she would upgrade Marlo Hampton’s ‘friend of the show’ status to full-time housewife – or she would like to see Phaedra Parks return.

Eva angrily responds to Nene

After catching wind of her co-star’s interview, Eva responded during her segment on the Ricky Smiley Morning show saying Nene is “bothered” and “threatened.”

“As far as my relevance on the show, I chose not to every single day… be ratchet, there is already enough ratchet — i.e her on the show, why do you need two. I do me and represent the other part of black women that are smart, astute, that are well-spoken, and that’s who I represent.

“So if I’m that boring, you spend time in your interview talking about me because your storyline is the fact that you have no storyline.”

The 35-year-old model also addressed her absence during the Greece trip saying, “if I do remember correctly, even though I was not in Greece I was on Facetime and I still got a check, unlike you who missed seven episodes this entire season.”

She ended her rant by telling viewers that “This reunion is going to be lit; glue your wig all the way down sweetheart, because it is going down! ”

Well, it will indeed be one heck of a reunion, but sadly we’ll have to wait a while longer to see it all go down.

There are still a few episodes left in season 12, but the reunion has been postponed in light of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Until then you can still watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights at 8/7 central on Bravo.