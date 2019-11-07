Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva Marcille speaks about Kevin McCall arrest

Eva Marcille went on The Real to discuss her ex, Kevin McCall, discussing his arrest at a Georgia courthouse. He appeared at the courthouse to address his lawsuit for custody of his and Eva’s daughter Marley when authorities detained him following a physical altercation.

McCall was filming himself on Instagram live at the courthouse, was told to stop by security, became upset, and reportedly tried to fight the security guard.

Eva told the ladies of The Real:

“He was arrested going to court for a case he filed against me. More recently, he drew a suit against me for child support, which is amazing because he’s never given a cent and I’ve raised our child, but child support, custody, and…I’ve recently changed my daughter’s name from his last name to our family name, which is Sterling, and he now wants to reverse that.”

Eva said that her husband, Michael Sterling, was at the courthouse for her as her attorney.

She added, “I guess while he was going into court, he got into a fight with security because he’s crazy like I’ve told the world a million times. [He] apparently has some cases that were pending already.”

She continued, “He’s on probation for domestic violence against someone else, and so, that case is in a few months, and now he’s being detained for someone else, so…”

McCall had his bond increased after he said his attorney didn’t show at his bond hearing, and he had to have a public attorney. His bond increased to $11,500 from $9,500. He remains incarcerated.

Eva did tell the ladies, when asked how she was doing, “I’m good. You know, my husband is definitely my rock, and he helps me keep it together.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo 8/7c.