NeNe Leakes rules out RHOA return, wants sit down with Bravo execs

It’s fair to say that Nene Leakes has been having a rough time since she announced her departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Leakes took to her Instagram channel to call out former friend and talk show host Wendy Williams for her negative comments about her leaving the show.

She also slammed Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen, who had Wendy on his show Watch What Happens Live as a guest.

With many people wondering if the RHOA OG is done for good, she’s making it known that she has no plans to make a return.

Nene will not return to RHOA

Nene recently shared quite a bit with Tamron Hall during an emotional interview.

And when asked if she wants to go back to the show that made her famous, she responded, “No, I do not.”

It was just last week that the OG housewife dropped the official bomb about not returning to RHOA after months of speculation.

The 12-season alum shared the news on YouTube, saying, “It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

She added, “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket… You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still is going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is.”

Leakes also said in her message that, “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much reality TV.”

Once the news hit the airwaves, many other reality TV stars and celebrities took to social media to support the OG.

However, it seems Nene isn’t getting the same respect from Bravo.

Nene wants to talk with Bravo execs

The actress has not been pleased with the way she’s been treated by Bravo execs, and she wants a sit down to hash out the issues.

The former Atlanta housewife said as much during her Tamron Hall interview.

“You said you want to meet potentially with the folks over at Bravo behind the scenes if you think that something can be worked out,” noted Tamron. “These allegations, again, very serious. Discrimination, bullying.”

“I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment,” responded Leakes. “I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse … I don’t deserve this treatment.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at TLC.