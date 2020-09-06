BoycottBravo petition gains traction as RHOA and Married to Med fans call out discrimination

As Bravo prepares to bring back Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine later this year, fans are demanding that the network treat their stars with more respect.

Earlier this year, two fans of the Bravo shows took to Change.org to create a petition on behalf of RHOA and Married to Med stars, NeNe Leakes and Mariah Huq, respectively. Users Jinxx, RichB**ch and ElakaTV Squad shared in the comment section of the petition that they felt both NeNe and Mariah have been treated unfairly since their time on their shows.

“This petition is putting Bravo TV on notice that fans of the shows Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine hold them accountable for their dirty deeds, particularly as it relates to the unfair and biased treatment they have displayed towards their African American talent, more specifically NeNe Leakes and Mariah Huq,” the petition read.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The petition went on to say that the women have both been “underappreciated and devalued right before our eyes,” before pointing out their contributions to the network. According to the petition, Mariah is the only Black, female creator, lead cast member and executive producer on the network.

As for NeNe, they pointed out how the actress and entrepreneur paved the way for several of her current and past cast members and hasn’t received any credit for it. Since July, the petition has 4,545 signatures out of its 5,000 goal.

Mariah wasn’t in a recent M2M cast photo & has yet to see her Season 8 contract

Mariah spoke to Atlanta Black Star back in April and confirmed that she hasn’t seen her contract for Season 8. She shared that while she’s on the same level as her white counterparts: Lisa Vanderpump and Whitney Sudler, she doesn’t receive the same treatment as them.

Mariah claimed the network hasn’t dropped her from her show, but she’s not always involved in the hiring or firing process, which she feels is because of her race.

“Yes, I did say that in April, and no I haven’t received my contract,” she told the publication. “I’m typically the last person to know things about “Married to Medicine” unfortunately, and I’m hoping that that changes real soon. It’s not the way; it’s not the way that it’s supposed to be.”

To add more fuel to Mariah’s claims, a photo of what appeared to be the current M2M cast was posted on August 28. In the Instagram photo, which was posted by M2M star Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Mariah and fellow star Quad Webb were noticeably missing from the cast’s March on Washington event.

NeNe has sounded off on her experiences with Bravo and hasn’t signed on for Season 13

NeNe’s future on RHOA has been a hot topic since the Season 12 reunion aired back in May. She received an offer from Bravo to return, but hasn’t signed it as of yet.

According to HollywoodLife, the RHOA vet was upset that her current and past cast members like Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak-Bierman received spinoff shows before her. NeNe is also working on other projects like Glamsquad Showdown on E! Although she hasn’t made a decision, RHOA began filming new episodes in July.

Fans will see if NeNe or Mariah return to their shows when The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine return to Bravo.