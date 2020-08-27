NeNe Leakes fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta? Tamra Judge suggests OG RHOA star won’t be back

As fans continue to wonder whether NeNe Leakes’ time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta might be over for good, a fellow housewife may have let it slip that Bravo has ended their relationship with the show’s OG.

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge hinted that NeNe is possibly not coming back to the Bravo show.

On Wednesday, August 26, Judge posted a photo with The Real Housewives of New York star, Dorinda Medley on Instagram. As previously reported, it was announced that Medley was leaving RHONY after being on for six seasons.

Underneath the photo of the two reality stars, Tamra left a cryptic caption to say goodbye to Medley. She applauded her fellow housewife for moving on to other ventures and named some of the women from other franchisees who have or might step down from their positions. NeNe’s name was mentioned in her original caption, which fans instantly took notice of.

“@dorindamedley you will be missed icon, but it’s pretty amazing on the other side #Vicki #Tamra #leeann #Nene? #LVP #Bethenny #dorinda gone but never forgotten,” Judge wrote.

After fans left several comments under Tamra’s post that pointed out how NeNe hasn’t officially said anything about not returning to RHOA. Tamra deleted the caption and focused only on Dorinda’s exit in the rewrite.

Shortly after Tamra posted her caption, NeNe made a shocking move of her own by deleting her popular Instagram page. The social media exit came days after she left a cryptic message via Twitter. On Friday, August 21, NeNe tweeted about being treated unfairly in the past, and her followers assumed the post was about her time on RHOA.

“I have protected everyone for years and covered up things I shouldn’t have! I took the beating so others didn’t have too and no one has protected me or stood up for me. Y’all have gone silent and turned the other cheek. You are NOT exempted from getting this same treatment 1 day,” she wrote.

NeNe’s future on RHOA has been up in the air for months

Prior to deleting her Instagram page, NeNe has dropped many hints that the possibility of her not returning for Season 13 of RHOA is very real.

Back in March, she reportedly asked Bravo for a bigger payday after seeing the salaries of her some of her counterparts, including Bethenny Frankel of RHONY.

However, she has said she is happy with her paycheck, but debates leaving the show often. Although she took a season off of RHOA back in Season 9, she refers to the show as her “baby,” as she joined the original cast in 2008.

Bravo is looking for more Atlanta housewives

Although Leakes’ manager, Steven Grossman, has said he and his client are still negotiating her contract for Season 13, the show is set to add more new faces into the mix.

Us Weekly reported back in July that actress Drew Sidora, who is known for roles like T-Boz in the TLC biopic, CrazySexyCool, would be joining the RHOA this season. YouTube influencer LaToya Ali, better known as LaToya Forever, will appear on the new season as well.

Viewers will see what choice NeNe makes when The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo for Season 13 this fall.