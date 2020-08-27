RHONY source claims Dorinda Medley plans to smear Andy Cohen after reported firing

Dorinda Medley’s recent firing is on the front page of all the blogs, and new details are continuing to emerge.

It seems The Real Housewives of New York alum is not happy with the revelation that she was axed from the show– instead of leaving on her own terms.

Just days ago, the 55-year-old shared a post on Instagram bidding goodbye to her cast mates and fans.

The message led many to believe that she had made the decision to step away from the reality show of her own accord.

But soon after she posted the message, sources came forward saying that the network had fired the six-season RHONY alum.

Now, Dorinda is reportedly angry at Bravo head honcho, Andy Cohen, claiming that he’s leaking stories about her being fired.

Is Dorinda planning to smear Andy Cohen’s name?

According to an OK Magazine source, Dorinda is planning to retaliate against the RHONY executive producer.

“Dorinda was shocked to see Bravo trying to smear her as a ‘nasty drunk’ after she was fired from The Real Housewives of New York,” notes the source.

“As if getting fired wasn’t painful enough, now she is seeing nasty leaks to the press that are all lies.”

And if we know Dorinda from the past six seasons of the show, we already know that she’s not one to back down.

It seems the housewife feels like she’s backed in a corner and she’s allegedly planning to lash out at the Bravo exec.

Dorinda is reportedly planning to play dirty

The insider shared more information about this looming feud between Cohen and the newly fired housewife.

“If Andy wants to play dirty, then so will she,” says the source.

Adding that the blue-eyed Bravo alum has been privy to a lot of behind the scenes moments from RHONY that Andy and show producers may not want the world to know.

“Dorinda has been a main cast member since season 7 and knows everything,” notes the source.

“She knows how Andy and the producers manipulate the ladies to get them to drink and fight, she knows all about how they are encouraged to attack each other and just how fake the entire show is.”

Furthermore, the disgruntled housewife is also allegedly planning to reveal secrets about Andy’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

Dorinda has been a guest on the show many times over the years and the insider says she is, “happy to reveal what happens behind-the-scenes.”

Look out, Andy Cohen!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.